News |  12 Feb 2021

Taylor Swift's new version of 'Love story' and 'Taylor's version' of Fearless will be out soon

MUMBAI: Swifties, we can't calm down!

Taylor Swift made a surprise announcement on Thursday, Feb. 11. During a virtual appearance on Good Morning America, the Grammy winner revealed that she's dropping her updated version of "Love Story" at midnight!

As fans may recall, T.Swift—who has been in a years-long battle for her album masters—first debuted a clip from her re-recorded version of "Love Story" back in December. The 31-year-old singer actually premiered the updated song in pal Ryan Reynolds' commercial for Match.

But that's not all! Swift also revealed that she's finished re-recording her 2008 Fearless album and she's dropping it "soon" with six additional songs!

"I'm thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor's Version) is done and will be with you soon," she wrote on her Instagram. "It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor's Version) will be out tonight."

It's been a busy few months for Swift, who—in addition to re-recording her earliest hits—released two albums amid quarantine. The singer first surprised fans in July when she dropped folklore, which immediately topped the charts. Then, fans definitely weren't ready for it when Swift announced a new album, evermore, in December.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music," Swift told her fans in late 2020. "We chose to wander deeper in. I've never done this before. In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released."

"There was something different with folklore," she explained. "In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them."

