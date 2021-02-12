For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Feb 2021 17:13 |  By RnMTeam

Shah Rule releases dual singles 'Hooked' and 'Khara Sona'

MUMBAI: India’s premier hip-hop label, Mass Appeal India has partnered with Gully Gang Entertainment for the release of Indian origin rapper, recording artist, music producer and audio engineer, Shah Rule’s dual singles release ‘Hooked’ featuring globally acclaimed Shillong-based rapper Meba Ofilia and ‘Khara Sona’ from his soon to be released debut EP.

Having worked with some of the finest names from the homegrown hip-hop community and having featured in Bollywood’s first hip-hop film Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy and famously hailed as Indian hip-hop’s hook master, Shah Rule has steadily carved a niche for himself within the mainstream hip-hop industry.

Poised to become the next gritty street anthem with top-of-the-charts mainstream crossover appeal ‘Hooked’ and ‘Khara Sona’ will introduce the world to the inimitable and individualistic cult rap icon, Shah Rule. The dual singles thematically unearth the theme of human instinct in regards to materialism and the need to evaluate the extent of such acquisitive desires. Shah Rule’s tongue-in-cheek proto-bling-era mafioso rap with its’ effortless beat that is gutter enough for the streets but hooky enough for the radio sheds light on the personal silent scrutiny humans battle with whilst engaging in modern-day vices.

Talking about his signing and the brand-new releases, Shah Rule states, “I’m so excited to partner with the Mass Appeal India family. I started rapping at the age of 13 and since then hip-hop has been my biggest strength and I’m looking forward to showcase my passion and vision through my upcoming maiden EP. All through last year I’ve been writing music that feels connected to the naturalistic sides of life - the world, the people in it and mindsets. This song is special because I want listeners to understand that it’s normal to be smitten by materialism as a way of it being an imprint of your success but it’s important to shape yourself in such a way that you are not a slave to your desires.”

