Sansui endeavours to make Valentine's Day special with the launch of spectacular 'Love to Sing, Sing to Win' contest; introduces exciting range of Android TVs

MUMBAI: Taking love affair with consumers one step further this Valentine’s Day, Sansui has today announced a unique #LoveToSingSingToWin contest along with its exciting range of Android TVs. The brand has collaborated with leading singers Neeti Mohan, Stebin Ben and Gajendra Verma to inspire the digital-savvy generation to participate in their full spirit. Urging consumers to spread the colours of love and happiness with their passion to sing and tune in to the rhythm of romance, Sansui #LoveToSingSingToWin contest is hitting Facebook, Instagram, MX Takatak and ShareChat platforms on 13th, 14th and 15th February. Sansui’s Valentine’s special contest urges consumers to sing the lyrics and share it to maximum people offering a chance to win four Sansui Android Televisions every day on different platforms from its wide and premium range. Strengthening its brand positioning with a strong comeback in India, Sansui has also launched its premium Android TV range for smart consumers of New India.

Sensational singer and netizens favourite, Stebin Ben said, “Nothing beats a love song when it comes to inspiring romance and boosting the V-day spirit. This time, instead of saying 'I Love You', express your feelings with the lyrics of this special song from Sansui’s #LoveToSingSingToWin contest and share it with the world.”

It’s that time of the year when romance is in the air, and a song is on every lover's lips. Sansui’s #LoveToSingSingToWin contest encourages netizens to share their love and warmth and let their loved ones know how much they matter by singing a song from the given lyrics in Hindi or English. The contest also offers a platform to prove the metal of consumer’s social media networking, reach and popularity. Millennials favourite music celebrities would sing the lyrics related to Love and the video will be posted on Sansui’s social media handles on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, MX Takatak & ShareChat. A perfect way to get in the mood for some Valentine's romance, participants would need to sing the same lyrics and post it on social handles tagging more and more people to increase the count of shares. Take a trip down memory lane by re-creating the charm of your hidden singing talent, as the social media stars and netizens with maximum shares would stand a chance to win one Android TV per day per platform.

Commenting on the launch Shashin Devsare - Executive Director, Jaina Group (Sansui India) said, “We are offering consumer’s an exciting opportunity to express their love by singing their heart out and get Android TV from our super exciting range as a gift for their loved one. Be ready to experience some unexpected emotions and heart touching conversations by logging in to our contest.”

“Made specifically for the Indian audience with the most advanced technology, Sansui Android TV range is crafted with passion to entertain and infotain the consumers of New India. We have aggressive plans to make India a manufacturing hub for Sansui brand products and would export to other geographies, including the neighbouring South East Asian markets. Our Sansui range of products are available online across leading ecommerce platforms and at all leading retail stores in the country”, he further added.

Designed to take entertainment and infotainment experience to a whole new level, Sansui has introduced its premium range of Android TVs with starting range of Rs.16,590 in the Indian market. This exciting range comprises of 55 inch UHD TV, 50 inch UHD TV, 43 UHD TV, 43 inch FHD TV, 40 inch FHD TV, 32 inch HD TV. Sansui’s Android TVs are power packed with 4K Ultra HD display, HDR10 and other stunning features such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, DTS Studio Sound, Android 10.0 and Wide Colour Gamut, delivering one of the best entertainment experiences. Built-in Chromecast and a Google Assistance make sure that users never miss the Android feel. With a fast processing quad-core CPU and its impeccable performance, it feels nothing short of a powerhouse.

Participants can log on to https://lovetosing.sansuiworld.com/ and stand a chance to win Sansui 50” Android TV every day on different platforms.

About the company:

Japanese consumer electric brand Sansui re-entered the Indian market in 2019 in partnership with Jaina Group, a well-known business conglomerate with interests in telecom, consumer durables and electronics. Sansui range of products include Android TVs, Smart TVs, Washing Machines, Air conditioners, Refrigerators, Party Speakers and a plethora of small home appliances. The group plans to invest Rs.1,000 crore in Indian operations in the next three years and is eyeing a turnover of Rs.3,500 crore for Sansui brand in India by 2021-22.