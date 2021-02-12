Listen to love: Hitesh Rikki Madan's V-day spl video single stresses on the need for communication

MUMBAI: Well-known guitar player and singer-songwriter Hitesh Rikki Madan (Founder, Frontman & Guitarist of Eka and ex Euphoria lead guitarist), has just released his third solo single titled Gal Sunn Zara. The video is available on HRM's youtube channel.

Whether it was creating ripples in student circles of Delhi NCR in the 90s with his band Canzona, leaving a memorable bunch of guitar riffs with his famed former band and legit indi-pop biggies Euphoria or charting new territories by slipping into the shoes of a frontman for his swatantra rock band Eka, Hitesh Rikki Madan has packed significant progression and finesse in his musical career of 25 years. Add a music school and the role of an educator to the mix - Hitesh is the founder/mentor of the well-known ARIA The Music School in Delhi - and he’s far from complacency even today.

Apart from regaling the homebound citizens of his West Delhi neighbourhood (and beyond) with balcony concerts in the year of the covid-19 pandemic, HRM branched out as a solo artist (singer-songwriter & producer) in October 2020.

Hitesh’s solo sojourn is strongly displaying his penchant for documenting various aspects of modern living. His latest release pegged as a Valentine’s Day special is another good example of that.Gal Sunn Zara, which could best be described as a Punjabi-pop love ballad, talks about lovers drifting apart unknowingly because of the lack of understanding or acknowledgement towards each other’s feelings. The video single (February 10, 2021 released on) has been directed by leading fashion photographer-director from Mumbai, Vishesh Verma and features Mrs South India 2019, Shivaani Sen, alongside Hitesh.