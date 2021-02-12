For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Feb 2021 14:34 |  By RnMTeam

Listen to love: Hitesh Rikki Madan's V-day spl video single stresses on the need for communication

MUMBAI: Well-known guitar player and singer-songwriter Hitesh Rikki Madan (Founder, Frontman & Guitarist of Eka and ex Euphoria lead guitarist), has just released his third solo single titled Gal Sunn Zara. The video is available on HRM's youtube channel.

Whether it was creating ripples in student circles of Delhi NCR in the 90s with his band Canzona, leaving a memorable bunch of guitar riffs with his famed former band and legit indi-pop biggies Euphoria or charting new territories by slipping into the shoes of a frontman for his swatantra rock band Eka, Hitesh Rikki Madan has packed significant progression and finesse in his musical career of 25 years. Add a music school and the role of an educator to the mix - Hitesh is the founder/mentor of the well-known ARIA The Music School in Delhi - and he’s far from complacency even today.

Apart from regaling the homebound citizens of his West Delhi neighbourhood (and beyond) with balcony concerts in the year of the covid-19 pandemic, HRM branched out as a solo artist (singer-songwriter & producer) in October 2020.

Hitesh’s solo sojourn is strongly displaying his penchant for documenting various aspects of modern living. His latest release pegged as a Valentine’s Day special is another good example of that.Gal Sunn Zara, which could best be described as a Punjabi-pop love ballad, talks about lovers drifting apart unknowingly because of the lack of understanding or acknowledgement towards each other’s feelings. The video single (February 10, 2021 released on) has been directed by leading fashion photographer-director from Mumbai, Vishesh Verma and features Mrs South India 2019, Shivaani Sen, alongside Hitesh.

Tags
Best Singer
Related news
News | 06 Feb 2021

Did you see Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas' matching tattoos?

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra has revealed that her husband Nick Jonas and she got matching tattoos on their first engagement anniversary. Priyanka and Nick got engaged on July 20, 2018.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2021

G-Eazy is ‘happy’ for ex-girlfriend Halsey's pregnancy

MUMBAI: G-Eazy is wishing the best for ex Halsey after she announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2021

Selena Gomez's cooking show raises $360,000 for charity

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is bringing the heat with Selena + Chef ... literally.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2021

Sander van Doorn 'Golden' (ft. Blondfire) out now via Spinnin' Records

MUMBAI: Dutch titan Sander van Doorn has teamed up with American indie/pop band Blondfire on stunning new single ‘Golden’ – out now via Spinnin’ Records.BUY OR STREAM: SANDER VAN DOORN ‘GOLDEN’ FT. BLONDFIRE

read more
News | 28 Jan 2021

Wax presents his latest intoxicating drill track 'Switch'

MUMBAI: GRM Daily’s "25 Hardest under the Radar Tunes of the year" "An eye-catching vibe maker. Flowing very clean over ambient rap beats, Wax mixes word play with cheeky lyrics while telling his story at the same time" - Robert Bruce, Capital XTRA

read more

RnM Biz

News
Flutin - A start-up funded by SEGA and Sukhbir Singh launches a new livestreaming tool to empower creators worldwide

MUMBAI: Music platform Flutin has announced the launch of its free livestreaming tool.read more

News
Government leaves businesses on a cliff edge over commercial rent debt

MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Governread more

News
Made in India social app Chingari announces collaboration with Sai Mehar Media's Wild Music Records and Wild Music Haryanvi

MUMBAI: India’s leading short video-sharing app Chingari has announced a strategic collaboration read more

News
Moj joins forces with Snap to strengthen its Creator Tools

MUMBAI: Leading Indian short video destination, Moj today announced a new partnership with Snap Iread more

News
BIG FM launches season two of 'Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho' with Sadhguru

MUMBAI: Radio network BIG FM has launched the second season of the audio entertainment show Dhun read more

top# 5 articles

1
Dua Lipa's 'We're Good' is a fun way to start 2021

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa makes a clean break from a relationship in her new song “We’re Good.” It’s her first new track of the year, and the lead single from...read more

2
Inspiration behind 'Bajre Da Sitta' was to experimenting with genres and keeping the old and new vibe: Rashmeet Kaur and Deep Kalsi

MUMBAI: Rashmeet Kaur and Deep Kalsi dropped a classic Punjabi folk marriage ceremonial song “Bajre Da Sitta” featuring Ikka’s signature rap. The...read more

3
See Mariah Carey's recreation of Shawn Mendes' Instagram post

MUMBAI: Nothing can come between this duo: Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes are proving they're friend goals in their latest social media posts. It's...read more

4
BLACKPINK's Lisa shares new dance video of 'Lili's Film'

MUMBAI: On February 12, BlackPink’s Lisa put out a new dance video called “Lili’s Film -" The Movie”. This basically takes her “LILI’s FILM” series...read more

5
Bhushan Kumar ropes in Emraan Hashmi for another romantic single 'Lut Gaye' directed by Radhika Rao-Vinay Sapru!

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi’s last single with T-Series ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’ is one the top romantic singles that that crossed 230+ million views on...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games