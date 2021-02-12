Inspiration behind 'Bajre Da Sitta' was to experimenting with genres and keeping the old and new vibe: Rashmeet Kaur and Deep Kalsi

MUMBAI: Rashmeet Kaur and Deep Kalsi dropped a classic Punjabi folk marriage ceremonial song “Bajre Da Sitta” featuring Ikka’s signature rap.

The duo worked on a couple of songs together, “We vibe and jam on the track and write along. We keep sharing and brainstorming ideas with each other”, revealed Rashmeet.

Deep adds on the same, “I made the beat and made her sing the hook on it, we just need that first vibe to write the whole song. I think we took only about 1-2 hr to finish up the whole track”.

The music was produced by Deep Kalsi, composed, and written by Deep Kalsi and Rashmeet Kaur. “It was a great experience and I enjoy being versatile. Making each part of the song from music to lyrics to performance gives more satisfaction”, expressed Deep.

‘Bajre Da Sitta’ is a Punjabi folk song, “our take on it is a completely different vibe which is fusion of folk, hip-hop and boom bap beats”. The inspiration behind the song is the experiments with different genres and keeping the old and new vibe. “I love fusions”. Punjabi folk is their roots, and they can never leave it that’s why they decided to make a fusion of hip-hop beats and Punjabi folk to bring it with a new vibe to the new generation.

The duo has a pipeline of collaborations, Rashmeet Kaur also hints on an upcoming EP or an album.

