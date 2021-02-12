For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Feb 2021

BLACKPINK's Lisa shares new dance video of 'Lili's Film'

MUMBAI: On February 12, BlackPink’s Lisa put out a new dance video called “Lili’s Film -" The Movie”. This basically takes her “LILI’s FILM” series to the next phase. A Thai rapper, Lalisa Manoban, is known to her fans as Lisa. She is a singer, and dancer based in South Korea and a member of the South Korean girl group BlackPink.

The clip which you can see below shows Lisa dancing to some fierce choreography by Cheshir Ha. Her fans are excited to get to know her acting skills too.

The film is directed by Anthony King. Producer of the film is Yeseul Jang. The performances are led by Lisa, Cheshir Ha, Bada Lee, Monroe Lee, Dazzle Kim.

Lili Film Official Youtube Channel has over 5.5 million followers.

In this new dance cover video, the BlaclPink artist is seen at a mysterious, underground gambling site. She dances to Destiny Rogers‘s “Tomboy“, stunning fans.

Lisa BlackPink performer is out with LILI’S FILM. Within hours on YouTube, it picked nearly a million views.

