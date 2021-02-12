For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Feb 2021 15:21 |  By RnMTeam

Bhushan Kumar ropes in Emraan Hashmi for another romantic single 'Lut Gaye' directed by Radhika Rao-Vinay Sapru!

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi’s last single with T-Series ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’ is one the top romantic singles that that crossed 230+ million views on YouTube. Bhushan Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, who have collaborated on several projects together, bring director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru for another romantic single titled Lut Gaye.

It’s well known that the actor has always been selective in his choice of projects, has made rare appearances in the past and has always chosen to be part of memorable music, most of which have been chart-toppers. While ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’ made a clean sweep at the music awards including GIMA and the Mirchi Music Awards, Emraan has had a bagful of chartbusters he has featured in. Hoping to add another benchmark with this soulful track, the romantic ballad is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Manoj Muntashir and sung by Jubin Nautiyal featuring Yukti Thareja alongside Emraan Hashmi

The music video of the romantic ballad, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru promises to be a treat for all Emraan Hashmi fans as they will witness him in the space he is most loved in.

Says T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, “After the success of ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’ we are very excited to have Emraan Hashmi on board for ‘Lut Gaye’. As a star he is always associated with hit, romantic music. The way he emotes the song, his fans enjoy seeing him in a romantic space. ‘Lut Gaye’ is a soulful, heartfelt romantic song and has been tailor-made for someone like Emraan Hashmi.”

Add Director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru says “We have had a long association with Bhushan Sir... & T-Series and have given several successful songs together. We hope to recreate the same kind of success with Emraan Hashmi in 'Lut Gaye' who is one of the finest actor to work with... a complete Directors delight. You will definitely fall in love with him in this track."

‘Lut Gaye’ will release on T-Series YouTube channel on 17th Feb.

Tags
Emraan Hashmi Lut Gaye T-Series Youtube Vinay Sapru music
Related news
News | 12 Feb 2021

Nicholson reveals commanding new track 'Determine Your Life'

MUMBAI: Carl Nicholson makes his 2021 debut with his fiery new hard trance tune, ‘Determine Your Life’. The track displays Nicholson’s iconic sound and is an incredible release following his recent hits ‘Outta Here’ and highly regarded album, Reverent.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2021

Sansui endeavours to make Valentine's Day special with the launch of spectacular 'Love to Sing, Sing to Win' contest; introduces exciting range of Android TVs

MUMBAI: Taking love affair with consumers one step further this Valentine’s Day, Sansui has today announced a unique #LoveToSingSingToWin contest along with its exciting range of Android TVs.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2021

Shah Rule releases dual singles 'Hooked' and 'Khara Sona'

MUMBAI: India’s premier hip-hop label, Mass Appeal India has partnered with Gully Gang Entertainment for the release of Indian origin rapper, recording artist, music producer and audio engineer, Shah Rule’s dual singles release ‘Hooked’ featuring globally acclaimed Shillong-based rapper Meba Ofil

read more
News | 12 Feb 2021

Urvashi Rautela's Valentine's special music video "Teri Load Ve" is out.

MUMBAI: February, the month of love and romance is here and so is superstar Urvashi Rautela’s next music video “Teri Load Ve”. Urvashi Rautela previously delivered some great movies like “Singh Saab the Great”, “Sanam Re”, and very recently “Virgin Bhanupriya”.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2021

Watch Blake Shelton the ultimate stepdad to Gwen Stefani's kids

MUMBAI: Blake Shelton is a country superstar, a coach on The Voice and even a restaurant owner. And after he marries Gwen Stefani, he'll officially have a new title: stepdad to her three children Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Flutin - A start-up funded by SEGA and Sukhbir Singh launches a new livestreaming tool to empower creators worldwide

MUMBAI: Music platform Flutin has announced the launch of its free livestreaming tool.read more

News
Government leaves businesses on a cliff edge over commercial rent debt

MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Governread more

News
Made in India social app Chingari announces collaboration with Sai Mehar Media's Wild Music Records and Wild Music Haryanvi

MUMBAI: India’s leading short video-sharing app Chingari has announced a strategic collaboration read more

News
Moj joins forces with Snap to strengthen its Creator Tools

MUMBAI: Leading Indian short video destination, Moj today announced a new partnership with Snap Iread more

News
BIG FM launches season two of 'Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho' with Sadhguru

MUMBAI: Radio network BIG FM has launched the second season of the audio entertainment show Dhun read more

top# 5 articles

1
Dua Lipa's 'We're Good' is a fun way to start 2021

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa makes a clean break from a relationship in her new song “We’re Good.” It’s her first new track of the year, and the lead single from...read more

2
See Mariah Carey's recreation of Shawn Mendes' Instagram post

MUMBAI: Nothing can come between this duo: Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes are proving they're friend goals in their latest social media posts. It's...read more

3
BLACKPINK's Lisa shares new dance video of 'Lili's Film'

MUMBAI: On February 12, BlackPink’s Lisa put out a new dance video called “Lili’s Film -" The Movie”. This basically takes her “LILI’s FILM” series...read more

4
Leslee Lewis is 'fortunate' to sing for Hollywood film 'Trap City'

MUMBAI: Indian singer-composer Leslee Lewis says he is happy to have sung a song for the new Hollywood film Trap City. Titled Entourage, the song is...read more

5
This Valentine's day Singer Jubin Nautiyal returns with rooftop concert post pandemic

MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal does a fund raiser gig for Chamoli, Uttrakhandread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games