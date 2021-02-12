Bhushan Kumar ropes in Emraan Hashmi for another romantic single 'Lut Gaye' directed by Radhika Rao-Vinay Sapru!

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi’s last single with T-Series ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’ is one the top romantic singles that that crossed 230+ million views on YouTube. Bhushan Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, who have collaborated on several projects together, bring director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru for another romantic single titled Lut Gaye.

It’s well known that the actor has always been selective in his choice of projects, has made rare appearances in the past and has always chosen to be part of memorable music, most of which have been chart-toppers. While ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’ made a clean sweep at the music awards including GIMA and the Mirchi Music Awards, Emraan has had a bagful of chartbusters he has featured in. Hoping to add another benchmark with this soulful track, the romantic ballad is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Manoj Muntashir and sung by Jubin Nautiyal featuring Yukti Thareja alongside Emraan Hashmi

The music video of the romantic ballad, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru promises to be a treat for all Emraan Hashmi fans as they will witness him in the space he is most loved in.

Says T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, “After the success of ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’ we are very excited to have Emraan Hashmi on board for ‘Lut Gaye’. As a star he is always associated with hit, romantic music. The way he emotes the song, his fans enjoy seeing him in a romantic space. ‘Lut Gaye’ is a soulful, heartfelt romantic song and has been tailor-made for someone like Emraan Hashmi.”

Add Director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru says “We have had a long association with Bhushan Sir... & T-Series and have given several successful songs together. We hope to recreate the same kind of success with Emraan Hashmi in 'Lut Gaye' who is one of the finest actor to work with... a complete Directors delight. You will definitely fall in love with him in this track."

‘Lut Gaye’ will release on T-Series YouTube channel on 17th Feb.