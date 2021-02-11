For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Feb 2021 15:43 |  By RnMTeam

Shreya Ghoshal teams up with talents from all over the world for her brand new single 'Angana Morey'

MUMBAI: Melody queen Shreya Ghoshal recently released their virtually created ode to love and longing, ‘Angana Morey’. Composed and written by her, she creates a heartfelt melody which speaks of the emotion of pain of separation between two lovers. Her talented brother Soumyadeep Ghoshal produced the music to create an energetic, trance like ambience. The song has classical cadences, electropop instrumentation, and also a rich orchestral layering thats played by multiple artists from across the world including the Budapest Symphony Orchestra.

Shreya has done an effort to create a unique global contemporary sound keeping the indian essence of the song intact and says, “While I wrote and composed the song, Soumyadeep has created an effortless musical design to make this song reach all kinds of audiences because of the new age modern electronic arrangements. The song demanded a larger than life soundscape and we have managed to create it through multiple artistic influences. There is so much texture in the emotive arrangement beneath my vocals and it comes from an intelligent production and the dextrous use of synths, drums, bass, live orchestral string, guitars, tabla, and distinguished flute parts that converge to form a dramatic confluence."

'Angana Morey' she says was created from scratch over FaceTime and Zoom calls with Soumyadeep who lives in the US, and with the other musicians in New York, Dallas, Delhi, and Hungary.

Adds Shreya, "Even the extraordinary choreography in the video by Shakti Mohan was finalized over Zoom calls and the result was a dreamy, emotionally charged depiction of longing and wistfulness. I must also mention the life-like projections in the video which was conceptualized and produced at BToS Productions. The dancers Mukta Nagpal and Parth Sethi also added so much poignancy to the video. What I want to say is that the song is a magical collaboration that fell into place despite constraints of time and space during a very difficult year. "

The video directed by Nazeef Mohammed was released on Youtube on February 3, 2021, and the song is already making big waves among music lovers and receiving a lot of love with over 7 million views in just a few days.

Tags
Nazeef Mohammed Shreya Ghoshal music
Related news
News | 11 Feb 2021

Taylor Swift to make a surprise announcement!

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift will make a “surprise announcement” on Good Morning America tomorrow, according to the program’s social media. The singer-songwriter is set to appear on Thursday’s episode, which airs from 7am local time in the US.

read more
News | 11 Feb 2021

Ahead of Valentine's day, Singer Gajendra Verma drops chapter four titled Pehla Pyar from the musical series 'Summary'

MUMBAI: Right before Valentine’s day, Singer Gajendra Verma under the banner of Virtual Planet Music has dropped the fourth chapter from his latest musical series Summary. Titled Pehla Pyar, the song depicts the journey of two people embarking on their journey of love.

read more
News | 11 Feb 2021

Kim Kardashian furious at some adults for doubting North West's impressive painting

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian is in momma bear mode and she's ready to protect her cubs! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to remind critics that she's not to be messed with "when it comes to my children!!!"

read more
News | 11 Feb 2021

See Mariah Carey's recreation of Shawn Mendes' Instagram post

MUMBAI: Nothing can come between this duo: Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes are proving they're friend goals in their latest social media posts.

read more
News | 11 Feb 2021

James Corden’s expert questions didn’t make Sabrina Carpenter spill the tea about "Skin" drama

MUMBAI: Sabrina Carpenter is remaining tight-lipped on the drama surrounding her new song "Skin." While James Corden tried to get her to spill the tea during her Feb. 9 appearance on The Late Late Show, the 21-year-old singer didn't divulge any specific details.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Flutin - A start-up funded by SEGA and Sukhbir Singh launches a new livestreaming tool to empower creators worldwide

MUMBAI: Music platform Flutin has announced the launch of its free livestreaming tool.read more

News
Government leaves businesses on a cliff edge over commercial rent debt

MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Governread more

News
Made in India social app Chingari announces collaboration with Sai Mehar Media's Wild Music Records and Wild Music Haryanvi

MUMBAI: India’s leading short video-sharing app Chingari has announced a strategic collaboration read more

News
Moj joins forces with Snap to strengthen its Creator Tools

MUMBAI: Leading Indian short video destination, Moj today announced a new partnership with Snap Iread more

News
BIG FM launches season two of 'Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho' with Sadhguru

MUMBAI: Radio network BIG FM has launched the second season of the audio entertainment show Dhun read more

top# 5 articles

1
See Mariah Carey's recreation of Shawn Mendes' Instagram post

MUMBAI: Nothing can come between this duo: Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes are proving they're friend goals in their latest social media posts. It's...read more

2
Kim Kardashian furious at some adults for doubting North West's impressive painting

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian is in momma bear mode and she's ready to protect her cubs! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to...read more

3
'Munni badnaam' singer Mamta Sharma stopped singing for films as she was 'getting typecast'

MUMBAI: Singer Mamta Sharma shot to fame singing superhit dance numbers such as Munni badnaam hui, Fevicol se and Tinku jia, but she says she soon...read more

4
Justin Bieber to perform on Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber will celebrate Valentine's Day on Sunday (Feb. 14) with a special first-ever performance of his 2013 fan-favorite album...read more

5
J.Lo 'chooses not to pay attention' to fiance A-Rod's affair rumours

MUMBAI: Singer Jennifer Lopez has reportedly snubbed rumours around her fiance Alex Rodriguez's alleged affair. She has decided to focus on work. "J....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games