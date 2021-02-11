Shreya Ghoshal teams up with talents from all over the world for her brand new single 'Angana Morey'

MUMBAI: Melody queen Shreya Ghoshal recently released their virtually created ode to love and longing, ‘Angana Morey’. Composed and written by her, she creates a heartfelt melody which speaks of the emotion of pain of separation between two lovers. Her talented brother Soumyadeep Ghoshal produced the music to create an energetic, trance like ambience. The song has classical cadences, electropop instrumentation, and also a rich orchestral layering thats played by multiple artists from across the world including the Budapest Symphony Orchestra.
Shreya has done an effort to create a unique global contemporary sound keeping the indian essence of the song intact and says, “While I wrote and composed the song, Soumyadeep has created an effortless musical design to make this song reach all kinds of audiences because of the new age modern electronic arrangements. The song demanded a larger than life soundscape and we have managed to create it through multiple artistic influences. There is so much texture in the emotive arrangement beneath my vocals and it comes from an intelligent production and the dextrous use of synths, drums, bass, live orchestral string, guitars, tabla, and distinguished flute parts that converge to form a dramatic confluence."
'Angana Morey' she says was created from scratch over FaceTime and Zoom calls with Soumyadeep who lives in the US, and with the other musicians in New York, Dallas, Delhi, and Hungary.
Adds Shreya, "Even the extraordinary choreography in the video by Shakti Mohan was finalized over Zoom calls and the result was a dreamy, emotionally charged depiction of longing and wistfulness. I must also mention the life-like projections in the video which was conceptualized and produced at BToS Productions. The dancers Mukta Nagpal and Parth Sethi also added so much poignancy to the video. What I want to say is that the song is a magical collaboration that fell into place despite constraints of time and space during a very difficult year. "
The video directed by Nazeef Mohammed was released on Youtube on February 3, 2021, and the song is already making big waves among music lovers and receiving a lot of love with over 7 million views in just a few days.
