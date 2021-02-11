See Mariah Carey's recreation of Shawn Mendes' Instagram post

MUMBAI: Nothing can come between this duo: Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes are proving they're friend goals in their latest social media posts.

It's always a good day when two of our faves come together and share a moment. In this case, their banter started on Jan. 27, when Shawn shared a shirtless picture of himself soaking up the sun in a big field. Headphones in his ears, eyes closed and arms stretched out wide, he savored the warm weather—and some Mariah Carey throwbacks.

The "Señorita" singer wrote on Instagram he was "Grateful" for "The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!"

Obviously, the entire entertainment industry agreed. Charlie Puth commented, "Which Mariah song in particular?" Sam Smith seemed to answer, writing "Always be my baby" along with a fire emoji. Trevor Noah chimed in, "Mariah Carey songs are never old. They're just timeless!!!"

Then, the queen herself weighed in by posting a hilarious recreation of Shawn's tribute.

On Jan. 28, she shared a near-identical post with a photo of herself smiling in a giant field. The 50-year-old artist said she was "Grateful" for "The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!"

Shawn's equally clever response? "Hahahahaha" with a heart emoji and a crying laughing emoji.

Of course, the main difference is his oldest single "Life of the Party" is from 2014, while her "Vision of Love" came out in 1990.

He's been a longtime fan of Mariah's, and admitted in 2018 that the perfect song to sing in the shower is her hit "All I Want for Christmas is You."

Over this most recent holiday season, Shawn and Mariah each had music on Rolling Stone's Top 200 Albums chart, with his Wonder and her Merry Christmas dominating streaming sites.

We love legends stanning legends. And you know what we're gonna say next: We need the collab STAT.