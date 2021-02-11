For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Kim Kardashian furious at some adults for doubting North West's impressive painting

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian is in momma bear mode and she's ready to protect her cubs!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to remind critics that she's not to be messed with "when it comes to my children!!!"

The SKIMS founder, who shares four kids with Kanye West, previously showed off North West's impressive painting a day prior. "My little artist North," the proud mom shared of her daughter's skills.

However, people began to speculate that Kim's 7 year old didn't actually do the painting herself. But of course, the 40-year-old star set the record straight and slammed those who were doubting North's work of art.
"My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured," Kim captioned her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Feb. 9. "North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete."

"As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone," the KKW Beauty founder continued, "I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this!"

Kim explained just how ridiculous it is for people to knock down a child's special moment, saying, "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be great!!!"

However, not everyone doubted North. Kim later shared tweets and messages of people cheering on the little one for her artwork.

"Shout out to all the proud moms out there that love to show their baby's masterpieces," the beauty mogul wrote in a separate post, adding drawings from Kanye's childhood that proved it runs in the family, "Throwback to some of her dad's artwork that he did when he was a kid."

This isn't the first time North has put her many talents on display. Last June, the little one appeared in her father's single "Wash Us In The Blood" featuring Travis Scott, which is the first track from his upcoming album God's Country.

North made a cameo, which showed footage from her dad's Sunday Service rehearsals, where she danced and sang with the choir behind her. And just a few months before, she stole the Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week when she took center stage for her musical debut.

Along with her singing chops, the eldest of the West kids is also following in her mother's fashionable footsteps. Not only has Kim shared photos of North's fabulous outfits, but she's raved over her eye for design. "Styled by North * fake cast included," the fashion mogul previously said of North.

