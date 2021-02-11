Justin Bieber to perform on Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber will celebrate Valentine's Day on Sunday (Feb. 14) with a special first-ever performance of his 2013 fan-favorite album Journals via TikTok.

The compilation, which gathered up the string of digital singles Bieber released as part of his Music Mondays series from Oct.-Dec. 2013 -- including the R&B-leaning songs "Heartbreaker," and "All That Matters" -- will be performed in the Live From the Drew House gig on Bieber's TikTok profile page.

Bieber, who has more than 19.5 million TikTok followers, will perform the songs for the first-ever long-form concert on TikTok at 9:00 p.m. ET, with a re-airing on Monday (Feb. 15) at 1:)0 p.m. ET.

Journals was the companion to Bieber's second full-length documentary, Believe, and according to a release announcing the concert the compilation has racked up three billion streams worldwide to date.

"I’m excited to bring this show to life," Bieber said in a statement. "Journals is one of my favorite projects and I’ve never performed it live. I’m grateful to TikTok for helping me to bring this show to everyone on Valentine’s Day."

Bieber was recently the top music nominee at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards with four nods: favorite male artist, favorite song (“Yummy”) and two for favorite music collaboration, "Lonely” (a collab with Benny Blanco) and "Holy” (featuring Chance the Rapper).

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson will host the show, which is set to air live on March 13 -- the night before the Grammy Awards.