Ahead of Valentine's day, Singer Gajendra Verma drops chapter four titled Pehla Pyar from the musical series 'Summary'

MUMBAI: Right before Valentine’s day, Singer Gajendra Verma under the banner of Virtual Planet Music has dropped the fourth chapter from his latest musical series Summary. Titled Pehla Pyar, the song depicts the journey of two people embarking on their journey of love.

It is a well-known fact that singer Gajendra Verma is recognized for his outstanding music. With Summary, the first-ever musical series in the Indian music industry, Gajendra has once again proven his uniqueness to all.

The summary comprises five exceptional songs released one by one throughout Valentine’s week. The concept of a story spread across five songs has grabbed everyone’s eyeballs.

The first three songs from the series have already created a humongous buzz across quarters. The first track named 'Mushkil Badi' was released on 1st February. It is a happy foot-tapping number and the song has already made it to everyone’s playlist. The second track named Kitna Maza Aayega is a love joyride shot which released on 4th February. The third song Ratjage is another melodious track people are in awe of was released on 8th February. The lovely musical series also features Manasi Moghe who has been Miss Universe India 2013.

The upcoming and the last song of the series which is known as 'Aaj Phir Se' will be released on Valentine's Day. This is something unique and fans are eagerly looking forward to enjoying the whole series.

Gajendra Verma made his way straight into the hearts of people with his initial track ‘Emptiness’. In 2018, he released the renowned chartbuster ‘Tera Ghata’, which was hugely successful and loved and listened to by millions around the world. Later on, he released back to back melodious tracks like “Ja ja ja”, “Ab Aaja”, “Main Aur Tu” and “Tere Nashe Mein Choor” to name a few, which took the listeners on an emotional roller coaster ride. While his songs ruled the OTT platforms, the musical star ruled our playlists. His past releases are still amongst the leading ones across all leading platforms.

Virtual Planet Music, a record label that’s known to promote indie musical artists has once again joined hands with Gajendra Verma for something that’s never done before.