This Valentine's Day let us be a little #MadAboutMe? Five songs that will make you fall in love with yourself

MUMBAI: The great Oscar Wilde once said, “To love oneself is the beginning of a life-long romance.” While social media will once again be flooded with cheesy #couplegoals pictures and reels on Valentines Day, Vh1 India has the perfect takeover plan this time around and is all set to hijack this day for us singles. Reminding fans to be #MadAboutMe, the channel has curated a special playlist all day long on 14th February 2021, showcasing self-empowering songs by globe’s most celebrated artists.

Ahead of the virtual extravaganza of self-love, here are 5 tracks to celebrate your singledom and get the party started this Valentines weekend.

1) Good as Hell by Lizzo

Body positivity advocate Lizzo’s groovy track “Good as Hell” instantly went viral as audiences thrived off the sassy and feel-good vibes the song embodies. The triple platinum award winning song was featured on Billboard’s Top 100 songs, lauded for its inspirational lyrics and unforgettable melody. Next time you’re ready to head for a night on the town, you know which track to jive to!

2) New Rules by Dua Lipa

English sensation Dua Lipa’s track hit it big among listeners, being termed as the ultimate empowering breakup anthem. The massive commercially successful song was followed by an equally interesting music video, which garnered eyeballs across the global. From the visually appealing aesthetic to the killer dance moves, the video was as memorable as the electropop song. For its brilliant moves, the Billboard Hot 100 single won Song of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2018.

3) Dynamite by BTS

Fan favourite Korean boy band BTS released their disco pop track amid the coronavirus pandemic, delighting fans with the soothing and upbeat melodies about appreciating the small things in life. The retro pop single earned the band their very first Grammy nomination, making history as they became the first Korean band to receive a nomination for the coveted award. The accompanying music video mesmerizing, with the band’s bubblegum visuals matching the beats of the cheerful song perfectly.

4) Thank U, Next by Ariana Grande

As the millennials say, boy bye! If there anyone who has nailed the art of creating trendy pop culture miracles, its Ariana Grande. Her chart topper reflects on the lessons she’s learnt from her past relationships, highlighting the most lasting relationship she has is with herself! The catchy pop song has been bestowed with the incredible honour of being listed as one of the defining songs of the 2010s decade by Billboard, as well as scoring several nominations including MTV Video Music Awards and Europe Music Awards.

5) Me! By Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie

Pop meets punk when country queen Taylor Swift and Panic! At the Disco’s lead vocalist Brendon Urie unearthed with this magnetic synth pop track. Swifties were over the moon when they heard this chart busting track focusing on themes of self-love and celebrating our own originality. The flamboyant music video created a sensation of its own, shattering all records with its 65+ million views in the first 24 hours.