News |  10 Feb 2021 19:26 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Sung and produced by Shashwat Sachdev, 'Machlo' captures the unique blend of groovy beats and Punjabi lyrics

MUMBAI: National Award-winning Indian music composer Shashwat Sachdev dropped “Machlo” which is a whole package of him as he sung, music produced, mixed & mastered and preformed, featuring the enigmatic Romy and Fabian Mazur, the popular DJ from Denmark showcases a unique take on EDM music infused with traditional Punjabi elements. The video directed by ace Bollywood choreographer Adil Shaikh showcases Sha as a warrior leading the Baraat, produced by Malsons Media.

Excited about the release, “It feels amazing, I have been working on so much action music, BGM, scores for serious films and so personally electronic dance music is a really important part of the music I do. I’m also very excited that my label, Shivam Malhotra was very psyched about it when he heard that’s why he wanted to pursue and push it. The important part is the art of collaboration, when your collaboration partner pushes the project in a whole direction that you want to, that is the best part. When Romy, Shivam and the whole team came together it was so beautiful that we created something we are all fond of”.

Watch here:

Romy and Shashwat are close family friends, last year was a hard year for him as he lost his father-in-law. “Romy and the whole team came to Jaipur and lived with me, while working at the same time. Only the change of city was a little difficult otherwise everything was convenient enough”. The composer feels really fortunate to have supportive friends who are great artists themselves, they believe in his art and work, also pushes him to do better and are always ready to sacrifice, which is the most important.

The singer wants to focus on creating more independent music. He has already started working with Shivam Malhotra “he comes with a new fresh mentality in music. We love to jam together and connect really well with each other”. He wishes to do a lot of that in 2021, there are few films that were supposed to launch last year that are now slated for release in 2021, he is currently busy with those. “People have also approached me with a couple of new ideas after URI: The Surgical Strike, so I’m booked in those parallelly. I’m also planning to travel during mid-summer for some music related projects”.

“By the grace of God my glass is full for this year and the next, so I’m not taking any new projects as of now”, Shashwat concluded.

