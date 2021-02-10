For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 Feb 2021 12:18

Sajid Khan wants fans to call him Sajid-Wajid: 'I am no one without him'

MUMBAI: Bollywood composer Sajid Khan, who lost his brother Wajid Khan last year, is back to the grind at work with the industry fully opening up, and after his tragic, untimely loss. He promises fans he will work hard to make his late brother proud of his achievements.

Sajid claims among the late Wajid's dreams was a desire to make the upcoming music reality show, Indian Pro Music League, a success.

"When Wajid was hospitalised, he was worrying about this show. Whenever I used to meet him in the hospital, he used to tell me that we have to work hard for the show. He told me, ‘now I am not well but when I will be fine, I will join you, and you just be with this show and be with bhai (Salman Khan) and make this show happen,' because it is our dream," said Sajid.

Wajid Khan died at the age of 42 because of complications from a kidney infection during lockdown last year.

"I have never done a show without Wajid. He sang many songs for our compositions but this is the first time I am coming on such a big show without him. I feel like a newcomer. I feel he is very much with me and I feel his existence everywhere. I will work very hard to make him proud till my last breath. I just want to urge the media and our fans that they refer to me as Sajid-Wajid because I feel that I am no one without him," said Sajid.

Starting their career in 1998 with Salman Khan-starrer Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Sajid-Wajid scored music in many films of the superstar including the Dabangg franchise, Hello Brother, Tere Naam, Partner, Wanted, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Last year, composed the actor's single, Bhai Bhai. amid lockdown.

Sajid is now busy working on Salman's upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film is slated for a theatrical release around Eid.

Salman Khan is the brand ambassador of Indian Pro Music League. The show will be broadcast on Ze TV and Zee5 this month.

(Source: IANS)

