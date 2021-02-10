Neha Kakkar draws a heart on Vishal's head on Indian idol 12

MUMBAI: February is the month dedicated to love and to celebrate the special day of love, Sony Entertainment Television's Indian idol would be having a Valentine's special episode this weekend which would be graced by Rohanpreet Singh,Shweta,Sonia with Bharti and Harsh.
All the couples were playing compatibility test to see which couples knows each other better. While wives had to write the answers to the questions asked to the husbands.
Neha jokingly said, if i win i will draw a heart on Vishal's forehead. The sport Vishal is he said why should you wait till you win. You are my sister you can draw the hear right know. Even before the competition began Neha drew a heart on Vishal's head.
This weekend the ambience of Indian idol would be drowned in love as the contestants would be dedication all their performances to the best feeling in this world that is love.
