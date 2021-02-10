Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves and more stars support Britney Spears for this reason!

MUMBAI: Some of the biggest women in music are banding together to stand behind Britney Spears.

On Feb. 5, FX released the latest episode of its docuseries The New York Times Presents, with the new episode "Framing Britney Spears" recounting the pop star's life in the spotlight and her ongoing battle with her father Jamie Spears, who controls her medical records and finances due to her conservatorship.

The eye-opening documentary has motivated many A-listers to voice their public support of the "Gimme More" singer and throw their weight behind the global #FreeBritney movement to end her conservatorship of more than 10 years.

On Feb. 8, Kacey Musgraves wrote on Twitter that it's "plaguing" her that "nobody knows if @britneyspears is truly okay." The six-time Grammy winner went on, "Really hoping that if she isn't she can formally vocalize it in some way and that she knows all of us on the outside really give a s--t about her well-being."

The filmmakers of "Framing Britney Spears" revealed at the end of the doc that they were unsure if Britney ever received their requests for comment. Entertainment Tonight reported on Monday that she was made "aware" of the show through her team.

At her Super Bowl performance on Sunday, Miley Cyrus also gave Britney a shoutout when singing "Party in the U.S.A." After singing the lyrics, "That's when the DJ dropped my favorite tune/ And a Britney song was on," she said at the end of the verse, "Hey, we love Britney."

Singer Hayley Williams of the band Paramour appeared to be outraged by the treatment Britney endured throughout her career. She wrote on Twitter, "no artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her. the mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid."

Hocus Pocus co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler each tweeted out the #FreeBritney hashtag as well.

And Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause called it a "win" that her timeline was filled with #FreeBritney activists, noting that she's "rooting for" the "Toxic" singer.

Britney's legal battle is ongoing, but in November, her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III claimed in court that the musician is scared of her dad and would no longer perform while he controls her career. The judge allowed Jamie to remain as a conservator of her estate, but added the Britney-approved firm Bessemer Trust Company as a co-conservator, too.

Jamie later claimed his daughter's lawyer has "self-serving interests" and is seeking "to harm her." He told CNN, "I love my daughter and I miss her very much."

"Framing Britney Spears" is streaming on Hulu.