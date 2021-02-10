For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 Feb 2021

Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson rom-com 'Marry Me' pushed to next year

MUMBAI: The romantic comedy Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, has been pushed off the 2021 release calendar.

The film, originally slated for a release on May 14 this year, has now been scheduled for February 11, 2022, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The decision comes due to the uncertainty in the film exhibition business, with theatres still struggling to tide over the Covid impact.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by author Bobby Crosby. The story centres on Lopez's character, and film is said to have numerous originals by J.Lo as a singer.

The film also features Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Chloe Coleman, Stephen Wallem, and Jameela Jamil, with Jimmy Fallon appearing as himself.

(Source: IANS)

Jennifer Lopez Marry Me music
