Hussain Ajani launches new talent Afshan Fawad in new music video Aangan

MUMBAI: After a super successful 2020 with 6 hit songs under his belt, Dallas Texas, based producer has released his first song of the year 2021 with a new face a supremely talented Afshan Fawad, don't let her charming and beautiful looks fool you because she isn't only a pretty face but a very talented singer as well.

Hussain tells us "My primary goal was to bring in newer talent and give chances to people who deserve the break, in life I feel everyone should receive at least one chance to showcase their talent and that is exactly what we are trying to do, My team here and around the world are just focused on this. That is the sole reason that even though we are just 7 songs old but we have more than 6 million views on youtube."

Even though the song titled Aangan has newer faces but it reached a Five hundrend thousand views in a mattter of three days.