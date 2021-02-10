Cardi B is proud of her ‘no makeup look’, slams haters for criticizing her

MUMBAI: She's never been afraid to be open and honest with her millions of followers.

And Cardi B proudly displayed her filter-free face while slamming online trolls in a new video shared to Instagram on Tuesday morning.

After just waking up to another busy day, the 28-year-old rapper admitted she 'feels good' despite the criticism for going makeup-free at times.

‘This is my face after wakin up 20 minutes ago, no filter, hair not brushed, lip chap all that,' she captioned the clip. 'I never been afraid to show my real self. When YOU ON TOP the miserable and the ugly love to screenshot pictures while you in motion then criticize your face.