Ariana Grande to drop '34+35' remix music video with Doja Cat and Meghan Thee Stallion

MUMBAI: Pop singer Ariana Grande achieved her fifth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart when she dropped her surprise album 'Positions' along with the lead track with the same name. The album dropped on October 30. She did a remix version of the song '34+35' with musicians Doja Cat and Meghan Thee Stallion. Now, she is all set to drop deluxe version of the album and a new music video.
Announcing the music video for the remix of '34+35', Ariana Grande revealed she will dropping the much-awaited video on February 12. It features Doja Cat and Meghan Thee Stallion. The deluxe version of the chart topping album drops on February 19.
All three musicians recently filmed the music video and Ariana Grande teased the music video with some photos. In the pictures, you see them sitting in front of a vintage TV.
