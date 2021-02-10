‘Peele Peele' by Millind Gaba is the ultimate party song of 2021

MUMBAI: Times Music in association with Speed Records and Sunil Sethi presents 'Peele Peele'. 'Peele Peele' is sung and composed by Millind Gaba and written by Millind Gaba along with Asli Gold.

After belting out songs like 'Daaru Party', 'Mai Teri Ho Gayi', 'Sohnea' and many more which crossed over 600 million views together, Millind Gaba's new track has been long-awaited.

The song is groovy and extremely catchy. The music video of the song features the very handsome Millind Gaba partying in posh locations in Rajasthan and it's a fun watch. The energy of the song is infectious and it's hard not to tap along!

Talking about the song, Millind Gaba said, "Peele Peele is a fun, groovy track that I wanted to do for a long time. A song that would make you want to tap along and just let go. I am really happy with the way it has turned out and I am looking forward to seeing how the audience will receive it."

'Peele Peele' is a Times Music and Speed Records exclusive release and is available to watch/listen on Speed Records YouTube channel. It is also available on all streaming platforms for you to enjoy.