For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Feb 2021 13:04 |  By RnMTeam

‘Peele Peele' by Millind Gaba is the ultimate party song of 2021

MUMBAI: Times Music in association with Speed Records and Sunil Sethi presents 'Peele Peele'. 'Peele Peele' is sung and composed by Millind Gaba and written by Millind Gaba along with Asli Gold.
After belting out songs like 'Daaru Party', 'Mai Teri Ho Gayi', 'Sohnea' and many more which crossed over 600 million views together, Millind Gaba's new track has been long-awaited.

The song is groovy and extremely catchy. The music video of the song features the very handsome Millind Gaba partying in posh locations in Rajasthan and it's a fun watch. The energy of the song is infectious and it's hard not to tap along!

Talking about the song, Millind Gaba said, "Peele Peele is a fun, groovy track that I wanted to do for a long time. A song that would make you want to tap along and just let go. I am really happy with the way it has turned out and I am looking forward to seeing how the audience will receive it."

'Peele Peele' is a Times Music and Speed Records exclusive release and is available to watch/listen on Speed Records YouTube channel. It is also available on all streaming platforms for you to enjoy.

Tags
Millind Gaba Singer music
Related news
News | 10 Feb 2021

Cardi B is proud of her ‘no makeup look’, slams haters for criticizing her

MUMBAI: She's never been afraid to be open and honest with her millions of followers. And Cardi B proudly displayed her filter-free face while slamming online trolls in a new video shared to Instagram on Tuesday morning.

read more
News | 10 Feb 2021

Hussain Ajani launches new talent Afshan Fawad in new music video Aangan

MUMBAI: After a super successful 2020 with 6 hit songs under his belt, Dallas Texas, based producer has released his first song of the year 2021 with a new face a supremely talented Afshan Fawad, don't let her charming and beautiful looks fool you because she isn't only a pretty face but a very t

read more
News | 10 Feb 2021

Shahid Mallya opens up on his new spiritual song Aye Maula

MUMBAI: Singer Shahid Mallya is back with his latest devotional single titled, Aye Maula. The spiritual song conveys love for the Supreme. Shahid has also penned lyrics for the song.

read more
News | 10 Feb 2021

Sajid Khan wants fans to call him Sajid-Wajid: 'I am no one without him'

MUMBAI: Bollywood composer Sajid Khan, who lost his brother Wajid Khan last year, is back to the grind at work with the industry fully opening up, and after his tragic, untimely loss. He promises fans he will work hard to make his late brother proud of his achievements.

read more
News | 10 Feb 2021

Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson rom-com 'Marry Me' pushed to next year

MUMBAI: The romantic comedy Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, has been pushed off the 2021 release calendar. The film, originally slated for a release on May 14 this year, has now been scheduled for February 11, 2022, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Moj joins forces with Snap to strengthen its Creator Tools

MUMBAI: Leading Indian short video destination, Moj today announced a new partnership with Snap Iread more

News
BIG FM launches season two of 'Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho' with Sadhguru

MUMBAI: Radio network BIG FM has launched the second season of the audio entertainment show Dhun read more

News
Rizzle Dekho: Must-Watch Short Series On Rizzle

MUMBAI: Let's face it. We’re all slaves to entertainment.read more

News
How Ashutosh Phatak and Nitin Chandy are making music education mainstream and more accessible through their venture True School of Music

True School Of Music(TSM) is a Mumbai based music institute that provides professional and hobby...read more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches ‘Bin Tere’, a new song from independent artist Sonalisa Mishra’s latest album, Pyaar Ho Gaya ‘Bin Tere’ is available to stream on Hungama Artist Aloud, Hungama Music and all major music streaming platforms

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has lauread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has just dropped the teaser of their song, Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du!

MUMBAI: The teaser of Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du, a soulful melody sung by none other than Jubin Nautiyal & Tulsi Kumar is here and we are thoroughly...read more

2
Sajid Khan wants fans to call him Sajid-Wajid: 'I am no one without him'

MUMBAI: Bollywood composer Sajid Khan, who lost his brother Wajid Khan last year, is back to the grind at work with the industry fully opening up,...read more

3
Shahid Mallya opens up on his new spiritual song Aye Maula

MUMBAI: Singer Shahid Mallya is back with his latest devotional single titled, Aye Maula. The spiritual song conveys love for the Supreme. Shahid has...read more

4
Neeti Mohan: Remakes of songs were made earlier, too

MUMBAI: Singer Neeti Mohan, who is known for Bollywood hits such as Ishq wala love, Aithey aa, and Tune maari entriyaan, feels remixes happen when...read more

5
Cardi B is proud of her ‘no makeup look’, slams haters for criticizing her

MUMBAI: She's never been afraid to be open and honest with her millions of followers. And Cardi B proudly displayed her filter-free face while...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games