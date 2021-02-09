Shreya Ghoshal wishes to have a forest of her own

MUMBAI: Singing diva Shreya Ghoshal's magical voice strikes a chord across generations. Having lent her voice to more than 2000 songs spanning 18 languages, Shreya has a slew of hits to her credit like Dola Re Dola, Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai, Ishq Hua, Dil Dooba, Samjhawan, Thodi Der, Barso Re, Taare Gin and many more! Riding on the success of her recently released her single, Angana Morey, the prolific Shreya Ghoshal is MTV Beats' Artist of the Month where she would be seen going candid about music and more, throughout this month exclusively on MTV Beats.

Did you know that the Bengali beauty is a complete foodie at heart just like most of us! In the segment MTV Beats Wants to Know, Shreya reveals about her love for food, her wish list and the ways to win her heart:

Top 5 favorite foods:

Ghar ka Khana is love: Dal chawal tops Shreya's list!

Pani Puri: How can you not devour it!? Our nightingale loves it too!

Chocolate is an all-time Mood: And when it's about a rich chocolate cake, Shreya goes gaga over it!

Pizza is love: Shreya loves to gorge on it too!

The OG South Indian delicacies: Idli and Dosas are Shreya's absolute favorites

On being asked about her wish list, Shreya excitedly reveals what she wants to tick off her list and we're dreaming for it too-

Shreya wishes to travel the whole world

Have a forest of her own

Learn how to swim

To top it all, the singing sensation wishes to create 10 new independent songs!

Shreya further reveals about how her family forms the core of her life and are people, she can't do without. But if that makes you think Shreya gets floored simply, think again! It ain't easy, as the singer cheekily lists down the ways to her heart - listen to music, flowers, a romantic dinner, an exotic trip and above all, conversations and normal talks!

An inspiration herself for millions of music lovers, Shreya looks up to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar as a musical inspiration. She is also inspired by her father and Swami Vivekananda, whose philosophies are encouraged in her family and is moved by the music of composer-director Madan Mohan. As MTV Beats Artist of the Month, Shreya also revisits some of her popular songs like Samjhawan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and recounts how beautifully her and Arijit Singh's scale matched during the making of the song. Shreya will perform four of her special songs, Samjhawan, Thodi Der, Angana Morey and Barso Re, as part of the segment, Sessions for the show.

The newly launched property, MTV Beats Artist of the Month, brings fans closer to their favorite artists with interactive segments like MTV Beats Top 10 Countdown, MTV Beats Sessions and MTV Beats Wants to Know that promises to be a complete entertainer! Catch Shreya, up close and personal, this month, only on MTV Beats.