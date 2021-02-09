For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Feb 2021 17:30

NGO files complain accusing Rihanna's brand 'Fenty' for this reason!

MUMBAI: An NGO on Friday filed a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) against 'Fenty Beauty', the skincare and wellness brand owned by pop star Rihanna. Along with Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, Rihanna was on the receiving end of criticism from various sections earlier this week for extending support to the ongoing farmers' agitation.

In its complaint to the NCPCR, NGO Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) alleged that Rihanna's brand 'Fenty Beauty' uses mica from mines in Jharkhand where "child labourers work in dire conditions".

While demanding an investigation into the matter, Vinay Joshi of the Legal Rights Observatory claimed 'Fenty Beauty' does not have the certification from appropriate agencies to certify that the mica used in its products is "child-labour free".

"Action taken against India's interests will be reciprocated with equal measures," Vinay Joshi of the Legal Rights Observatory said when asked about his complaint to the NCPCR against Rihanna's brand.

In a tweet earlier this month, pop star Rihanna had said while attaching the link to a news story about internet shutdowns in and around Delhi, "why aren't we talking about this #FarmersProtest."

Apart from Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, adult movie star Mia Khalifa and actor Susan Sarandon among other international celebrities have come out in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

The Government of India has offered to put the farm laws on hold for a period of 12-18 months. However, farmers' outfits spearheading the agitation are refusing to budge from their demand for legal guarantees for MSP and repeal of the contentious farm laws.

