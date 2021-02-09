NGO files complain accusing Rihanna's brand 'Fenty' for this reason!

MUMBAI: An NGO on Friday filed a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) against 'Fenty Beauty', the skincare and wellness brand owned by pop star Rihanna. Along with Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, Rihanna was on the receiving end of criticism from various sections earlier this week for extending support to the ongoing farmers' agitation.
In its complaint to the NCPCR, NGO Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) alleged that Rihanna's brand 'Fenty Beauty' uses mica from mines in Jharkhand where "child labourers work in dire conditions".
While demanding an investigation into the matter, Vinay Joshi of the Legal Rights Observatory claimed 'Fenty Beauty' does not have the certification from appropriate agencies to certify that the mica used in its products is "child-labour free".
"Action taken against India's interests will be reciprocated with equal measures," Vinay Joshi of the Legal Rights Observatory said when asked about his complaint to the NCPCR against Rihanna's brand.
In a tweet earlier this month, pop star Rihanna had said while attaching the link to a news story about internet shutdowns in and around Delhi, "why aren't we talking about this #FarmersProtest."
Apart from Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, adult movie star Mia Khalifa and actor Susan Sarandon among other international celebrities have come out in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.
The Government of India has offered to put the farm laws on hold for a period of 12-18 months. However, farmers' outfits spearheading the agitation are refusing to budge from their demand for legal guarantees for MSP and repeal of the contentious farm laws.
MUMBAI: Let's face it. We’re all slaves to entertainment.read more
True School Of Music(TSM) is a Mumbai based music institute that provides professional and hobby...read more
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has lauread more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading digital music distribution and publishing administration company foread more
MUMBAI: To leverage its ‘Bharat-first’ approach, full service digital agency, TheSmallBigIdea pioread more
MUMBAI: Sufiscore presents “Bole Naina, Silences Speak”, an album that is a collaborative effort of musical legends and young talent that is epic in...read more
MUMBAI: The ‘Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE Sunburn NYE Event’ has been ranked as the Most Viewed Virtual Music Festival in India in 2020, reinforcing the...read more
MUMBAI: Indian playback singer Mohammed Irfan released ‘Tum Mere Paas’ featuring Bhavin Bhanushali and Pragya Kodile, written by Shayra Apoorva....read more
MUMBAI: Lebanese-American former adult star Mia Khalifa on Monday commented on Priyanka Chopra Jonas' silence over the farmers' agitation in India,...read more
Mayur Sakhare & Kritika Sharma come together for the soulful romantic valentine’s day track, ‘Yaar Bana Le’ MUMBAI: Valentine’s day is around the...read more