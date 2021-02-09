Music Legends Gulzar , Zakir Hussain and Deepak Pandit come together for Pratibha Singh Baghel's first album "Bole Naina"

MUMBAI: Sufiscore presents “Bole Naina, Silences Speak”, an album that is a collaborative effort of musical legends and young talent that is epic in its musical sweep. The title song speaks of the many unspeakable emotions that only the eyes convey.

Gulzar, Oscar winning legendary poet, has penned the lyrics and the poetry effuses emotion in every phrase. His deep baritone sets the mood for the song and the masterful wordsmith weaves an incredible web of emotions through his poetry. Gulzar saab was very appreciative of Deepak Pandit and thrilled with his compositions. He was all praise for Pratibha whose voice he said was scintillating like gold shining in bright sunlight. About Zakir ji ,he said that his dancing fingers create sur and taal on tabla .The master percussionist and Grammy awardee, Ustad Zakir Hussain, has added dynamism to the composition with his magical fingers and rhythmic patterns and makes the melody a true delight! Speaking of the album, Zakir ji expressed his happiness at being part of this musical journey and was all praise for Deepak Pandit and his incredible music. He was glad to have worked with Gulzar ji and was also appreciative of Pratibha’s remarkable singing talent. His association with this album only magnifies its allure.

The maestro, ace violinist and legend, Deepak Pandit, has scored and conducted the music for this extraordinary composition and this album is primarily his initiative. The heart of this epic collaboration is Deepak Pandit with his composition and vision. His collaboration with the Budapest Symphony Orchestra , along with the use of the latest sound recording techniques, takes the composition to a different level. This is the first Indian Album launching in Dolby Atmos music. “ I have given music in almost 200 albums both in films and non film albums. “Bole Naina” is a project which is very unique in its own way. I have put my heart in composing it and I am sure it will touch the heart of the audience. It has 6 scores and all are based on classical tunes, thumri and kajri. It is obviously God’s grace that both Gulzar saab has written the songs and Ustaad Zakir Hussain saab has enriched the music with his magical fingers in the title track :Bole Naina” says Deepak Pandit.

The versatile and graceful, Pratibha Singh Baghel, uplifts the whole composition with her voice. Her effortless singing conveys the mood of the songs beautifully. She plays the lead in the video of the song and has smoothly made the transition into acting and dancing. Her charm and appeal enhance the beauty of the song. "The journey of Bole Naina, Silences Speak, was a challenging experience first and then delightful. It is very precious to me. I must thank Deepak Panditji for composing the songs and I am really grateful to him as he has brought maestros like Gulzar Saab and Ustad Zakir Hussain saab together, I am lucky and fortunate enough to be associated with Bole Naina, Silences Speak. What better could I ask from God! I am also thankful to Sufiscore, I feel at home with Sufiscore since the day it was formed. This is my first official album with them. It is always a pleasure working with them as they give you the comfort, the choice of music you want to present to the audience. I would want to take the blessings from the music fraternity and the people associated with this beautiful album for my musical journey," says Pratibha.

Sufiscore, the channel and record label that has gained widespread popularity in a span of a few months, has produced this album. The album has been visualised by Ravi Jadhav, a national award winning director, who has truly captured the richness and essence of the music through his direction. Seven Heaven studios was instrumental in bringing Dolby Atmos to this album. The album was also mastered in by the famed Abbey Road Studios in London. This collaboration heightened the quality and has created a unique, next generation experience of listening to music.

Sufiscore is committed to bringing South Asian music to music lovers all over the globe. Their huge repertoire includes music maestros as well as upcoming talent from many nationalities. They have worked with a variety of artists and promote a variety of music genres as well. Their ever-growing fan base is proof of their commitment and passion for music and they truly deserve respect and admiration for their untiring efforts in promoting good music. By subscribing to their channel, one can experience the true magic of music.