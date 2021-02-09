Mohammed Irfan gives a glimpse into his music career, newly released song 'Tum Mere Paas' and much more!

MUMBAI: Indian playback singer Mohammed Irfan released ‘Tum Mere Paas’ featuring Bhavin Bhanushali and Pragya Kodile, written by Shayra Apoorva.

The singer is filled with emotions and happiness that ‘Tum Mere Paas’ is getting so much love and “the credit goes to the entire team”. The song was composed by Sugat Dhanvijay and Irfan lend his voice to it, is produced by Shivam Singh directed by Dhruwal Patel, Jigar Mulani. “I heard the melody and loved it”. They had an exciting time working on the song. “Bhavin and Pragya have done a wonderful job on screen”.

Watch here:

He started singing at a very early age. “My music teacher Mr. Ramachary identified the singing skills I possessed and it was under his guidance that my initial training started. I became a part of the school choir and performed regularly at events”. He learnt to strike a balance between his studies and music ever since. Later on, when he completed his engineering, he then decided to move to Mumbai and try and make a career in music. “Thank God, gradually things started falling in place”, He went on to add that.

Boasting a success streak with Ifran’s song, "Baarish" from Yaariyan, "Muskurane" from Citylights, "Banjaara" from Ek Villain, "Dard Dilo Ke" from The Xpose and "Tu Hi Tu" from Kick. The song "Banjaara", composed and written by Mithoon Sharma, was commercially successful.

The singer is looking forward to release some good music this year. “It has been a great start with ‘Tum Mere Paas’ and recently Sony music has released my version of ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Me’ on YouTube”. It’s the 2nd song of a new series they have come up with, called Refresh. It was a challenge for him to recreate this Adnan Sami classic, he has tried to maintain the original beauty of the song while adding up his own elements to it. “The initial response to this reinterpretation is amazing and we might come up with another video soon”.

