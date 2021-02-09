For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Mika Singh to drop new romantic single on Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh is all set to drop a new single titled Tere bin zindagi on the occasion of Valentine's Day. He describes the song as a romantic track that aims at celebrating love.

"It's a romantic track to celebrate love. The younger generation needs a new love anthem and I think this is it. It's extremely melodious and it has a tune which would stick by. We have shot it beautifully and the story is worth watching out," said Mika.

Tere bin zindagi features Simrat Kaur. The video has been directed by Vishal Desai and the music director is Bhargav Ojapali.

The music is produced by kartik Dev and Gaurav dev.

(Source: IANS)

