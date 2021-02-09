Mika Singh to drop new romantic single on Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh is all set to drop a new single titled Tere bin zindagi on the occasion of Valentine's Day. He describes the song as a romantic track that aims at celebrating love.
"It's a romantic track to celebrate love. The younger generation needs a new love anthem and I think this is it. It's extremely melodious and it has a tune which would stick by. We have shot it beautifully and the story is worth watching out," said Mika.
Tere bin zindagi features Simrat Kaur. The video has been directed by Vishal Desai and the music director is Bhargav Ojapali.
The music is produced by kartik Dev and Gaurav dev.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: read more
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has lauread more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading digital music distribution and publishing administration company foread more
MUMBAI: To leverage its ‘Bharat-first’ approach, full service digital agency, TheSmallBigIdea pioread more
MUMBAI: Millions of viewers turn to Tips Bhojpuri every day, and today Tips Music announced that read more
MUMBAI: The ‘Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE Sunburn NYE Event’ has been ranked as the Most Viewed Virtual Music Festival in India in 2020, reinforcing the...read more
MUMBAI: On the 80th birth anniversary of Jagjit Singh on Monday, singer Papon has paid a musical tribute to the ghazal legend by releasing his...read more
MUMBAI: Popular singer Abhijeet Srivastava who’s discography boasts of tracks like Chashni from Bharat, Aapse Mile Achha laga from Andhadhun and...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami on Monday shared a throwback with late actor Amjad Khan on his Instagram page. In the throwback picture, a young Adnan is...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh is all set to drop a new single titled Tere bin zindagi on the occasion of Valentine's Day. He describes the song as a...read more