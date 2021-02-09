For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Feb 2021 15:29 |  By RnMTeam

Mia Khalifa questions the silence of 'Mrs Jonas'

MUMBAI: Lebanese-American former adult star Mia Khalifa on Monday commented on Priyanka Chopra Jonas' silence over the farmers' agitation in India, even as the protest continue to grab international spotlight.

"Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point? I'm just curious. This is very much giving me shakira during the Beirut devastation vibes. Silence," Mia tweeted.

Though she didn't name Priyanka, the Indian actress' fans clearly felt the jibe was taken at her going by their posts in the comments section. Many pointed out Priyanka did speak about the issue in December.

"Our farmers are India's Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than late," Priyanka had written in December, sharing singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's post.

"Before trying to get your "activism" points maybe do some research," wrote one user, while one shared: "She already did way before while you were still sleeping on the matter. Are u picking up on every other Indian celebrity like this???"

"Priyanka Chopra has already shown support for farmers back in december, and is one of the few mainstream actors to speak up . Odd that you would single out someone who was one of the first to raise attention to this," shared a user.

Last week, Mia came out in support of the farmers, tweeting: "What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest."

On allegations that foreign celebrities were being paid to tweet in favour of the farmers, she retorted: "Paid actors, huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they're not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest."

Mia's tweet came after posts by international pop sensation Rihanna and Greta Thunberg expressing concern for the protesting farmers.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Mia Khalifa Mrs Jonas Priyanka Chopra Farmers protest
Related news
News | 06 Feb 2021

Did you see Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas' matching tattoos?

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra has revealed that her husband Nick Jonas and she got matching tattoos on their first engagement anniversary. Priyanka and Nick got engaged on July 20, 2018.

read more
News | 05 Feb 2021

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals Nick Jonas favourite Indian meal

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra, in a recent interview, answered fans' questions and revealed her favourite Indian meal and how she missed it in LA.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2021

Nick Jonas wants to have 'many' kids with Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI: American pop star Nick Jonas said he plans to have a big family with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra. He also describes Priyanka as the most important piece of the puzzle in his life.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2021

Husband Nick Jonas feels Priyanka Chopra will win an Oscar

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra has set her sights on Oscar glory! The actress, who recently released her crime-drama, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, revealed that her husband Nick Jonas strongly believes that she will soon strike gold and win her spot among Hollywood’s greats.

read more
News | 18 Jan 2021

DIVINE, Vince Staples and Pusha T collaborate for The White Tiger’s Original song ‘Jungle Mantra’

MUMBAI: Fresh off the success of his sophomore album, ‘Punya Paap’, multi-platinum rapper DIVINE has teamed up with prominent American rappers Vince Staples and Pusha T for the original track in the highly-anticipated Netflix film The White Tiger starring Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka

read more

RnM Biz

News
Rizzle Dekho: Must-Watch Short Series On Rizzle

MUMBAI: Let's face it. We’re all slaves to entertainment.read more

News
How Ashutosh Phatak and Nitin Chandy are making music education mainstream and more accessible through their venture True School of Music

True School Of Music(TSM) is a Mumbai based music institute that provides professional and hobby...read more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches ‘Bin Tere’, a new song from independent artist Sonalisa Mishra’s latest album, Pyaar Ho Gaya ‘Bin Tere’ is available to stream on Hungama Artist Aloud, Hungama Music and all major music streaming platforms

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has lauread more

News
TuneCore celebrates 15 years of empowering Independent artists

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading digital music distribution and publishing administration company foread more

News
TheSmallBigIdea’s ‘TSBI Bharat’ strengthens its regional presence, wins social media mandate for ZEE Vajwa

MUMBAI: To leverage its ‘Bharat-first’ approach, full service digital agency, TheSmallBigIdea pioread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mayur Sakhare & Kritika Sharma come together for the soulful romantic valentine's day track, 'Yaar Bana Le'

Mayur Sakhare & Kritika Sharma come together for the soulful romantic valentine’s day track, ‘Yaar Bana Le’ MUMBAI: Valentine’s day is around the...read more

2
Leslee Lewis Singing In Hollywood!!!!!

MUMBAI: Leslee Lewis best known for his works as a producer,composer,singer - Paree Hu Main, Janam Samjha Karo, Yaroon Dosti , Pal & one half of...read more

3
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's romantic Super Bowl commercial took a big turn

MUMBAI: Gwen Stefani and country star Blake Shelton were among the host of famous faces who took part in big-budget TV commercials during the Super...read more

4
Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are no more together

MUMBAI: Ashley Benson knows what she wants from a relationship, and it seems G-Eazy didn't fit the bill. A source close to Ashley exclusively tells E...read more

5
Ariana Grande bags title on Guinness World Records

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande keeps breaking records. The musician's latest feat? Earning her 20th Guinness World Records title. Guinness World Records last...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games