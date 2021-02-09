Mayur Sakhare & Kritika Sharma come together for the soulful romantic valentine’s day track, ‘Yaar Bana Le’

MUMBAI: Valentine’s day is around the corner, and all you loved ones are eagerly waiting to make this day special for your loved ones. And when we talk of Valentine’s day music definitely plays an integral part in our love life.

To mark this day special prolific singer Mayur Sakhare and actress Kritika Sharma will make you fall in love all over again with their soulful track Yaar Bana Le.

Yaar Bana Le is a melodious romantic song which will strike a chord in your heart.

The video features Mayur and Kritika, and it will be a delight to see this lovely on-screen pair.

Speaking about the music video, Mayur Sakhare said “I always wanted to work on a Punjabi pop with a vibrant look and feel to the video. It was great working with Kritika! She’s so lively on-screen which helped me being comfortable on camera.The song has been written,composed and produced by Bhanu Singh and my favourite part is the second half. It’s soothing and so romantic. We shared the first poster and got a tremendous response, and I’m sure people will love the song post-release.

An excited Kritika Sharma said, “It was fun and a new experience for me while shooting for the music video. Mayur is a good friend and a talented singer and when he approached me with the song ‘ Yaar Bana Le’ I said a yes instantly as the track is so soothing and melodic. I am glad I became a part of this beautiful project. The shooting was fun, and there have been many efforts taken by the entire team, and I hope people like it and this song gets lots of love from the audience.”

<iframe width="100%" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xEEFkyi4Lt4" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Yaar Bana Le releases on 9th February 2021 on Mayur’s official YouTube channel.