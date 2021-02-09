Leslee Lewis Singing In Hollywood!!!!!

MUMBAI: Leslee Lewis best known for his works as a producer,composer,singer - Paree Hu Main, Janam Samjha Karo, Yaroon Dosti , Pal & one half of the Internationally Acclaimed Colonial Cousins now embarks on a new journey as a Singer in Hollywood.

He has collaborated as a Singer along with Rapper Omar Gooding , Music Producer The ATG , Director Ricky B , Film Producer Tel K Ganesan, Kyba Films and Project Coordinator Anusha Srinivasan Iyer for the movie ‘Trap City ‘ Featuring the single ‘Entourage’.

Leslee Quote’s “This is one of the most important moments in my musical career. My entry into Hollywood as a Singer. Collaborating with such a wonderful and supportive team has been a lifetime experience.

Go check it out Now!!!”