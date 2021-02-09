For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Feb 2021 13:38 |  By RnMTeam

Leslee Lewis Singing In Hollywood!!!!!

MUMBAI: Leslee Lewis best known for his works as a producer,composer,singer - Paree Hu Main, Janam Samjha Karo, Yaroon Dosti , Pal & one half of the Internationally Acclaimed Colonial Cousins now embarks on a new journey as a Singer in Hollywood.

He has collaborated as a Singer along with Rapper Omar Gooding , Music Producer The ATG , Director Ricky B , Film Producer Tel K Ganesan, Kyba Films and Project Coordinator Anusha Srinivasan Iyer for the movie ‘Trap City ‘ Featuring the single ‘Entourage’.

Leslee Quote’s “This is one of the most important moments in my musical career. My entry into Hollywood as a Singer. Collaborating with such a wonderful and supportive team has been a lifetime experience.
Go check it out Now!!!”

Tags
Hollywood music
Related news
News | 09 Feb 2021

Music Legends Gulzar , Zakir Hussain and Deepak Pandit come together for Pratibha Singh Baghel's first album "Bole Naina"

MUMBAI: Sufiscore presents “Bole Naina, Silences Speak”, an album that is a collaborative effort of musical legends and young talent that is epic in its musical sweep. The title song speaks of the many unspeakable emotions that only the eyes convey.

read more
News | 09 Feb 2021

Shreya Ghoshal wishes to have a forest of her own

MUMBAI: Singing diva Shreya Ghoshal's magical voice strikes a chord across generations.

read more
News | 09 Feb 2021

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are no more together

MUMBAI: Ashley Benson knows what she wants from a relationship, and it seems G-Eazy didn't fit the bill.

read more
News | 09 Feb 2021

See Drake in the Super Bowl 2021 from State Farm

MUMBAI: Like a good neighbor, Drake is there?!

read more
News | 09 Feb 2021

Adnan Sami's epic throwback moment with Gabbar Singh

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami on Monday shared a throwback with late actor Amjad Khan on his Instagram page. In the throwback picture, a young Adnan is seen standing nervously along with his brother Janaid Sami Khan, getting a picture clicked with Amjad Khan.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Rizzle Dekho: Must-Watch Short Series On Rizzle

MUMBAI: Let's face it. We’re all slaves to entertainment.read more

News
How Ashutosh Phatak and Nitin Chandy are making music education mainstream and more accessible through their venture True School of Music

True School Of Music(TSM) is a Mumbai based music institute that provides professional and hobby...read more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches ‘Bin Tere’, a new song from independent artist Sonalisa Mishra’s latest album, Pyaar Ho Gaya ‘Bin Tere’ is available to stream on Hungama Artist Aloud, Hungama Music and all major music streaming platforms

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has lauread more

News
TuneCore celebrates 15 years of empowering Independent artists

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading digital music distribution and publishing administration company foread more

News
TheSmallBigIdea’s ‘TSBI Bharat’ strengthens its regional presence, wins social media mandate for ZEE Vajwa

MUMBAI: To leverage its ‘Bharat-first’ approach, full service digital agency, TheSmallBigIdea pioread more

top# 5 articles

1
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's romantic Super Bowl commercial took a big turn

MUMBAI: Gwen Stefani and country star Blake Shelton were among the host of famous faces who took part in big-budget TV commercials during the Super...read more

2
Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are no more together

MUMBAI: Ashley Benson knows what she wants from a relationship, and it seems G-Eazy didn't fit the bill. A source close to Ashley exclusively tells E...read more

3
Ariana Grande bags title on Guinness World Records

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande keeps breaking records. The musician's latest feat? Earning her 20th Guinness World Records title. Guinness World Records last...read more

4
Music Legends Gulzar , Zakir Hussain and Deepak Pandit come together for Pratibha Singh Baghel's first album "Bole Naina"

MUMBAI: Sufiscore presents “Bole Naina, Silences Speak”, an album that is a collaborative effort of musical legends and young talent that is epic in...read more

5
Mohammed Irfan gives a glimpse into his music career, newly released song 'Tum Mere Paas' and much more!

MUMBAI: Indian playback singer Mohammed Irfan released ‘Tum Mere Paas’ featuring Bhavin Bhanushali and Pragya Kodile, written by Shayra Apoorva....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games