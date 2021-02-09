For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Feb 2021 15:38 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande bags title on Guinness World Records

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande keeps breaking records.

The musician's latest feat? Earning her 20th Guinness World Records title.

Guinness World Records last week announced that Grande's newest accolade is "most songs to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100," with five of her songs topping the charts.

"What makes her recent record achievement so extraordinary is that Grande is currently the only artist to have accomplished this in history," Guinness World Records wrote on its website on February 2. "Her triumphs come off the back of the impressive strides she has made in the entertainment business, which began in her teens."

Some of Grande's other notable Guinness World Records titles include:

▪ Most streamed track on Spotify in one week (female)

▪ Most followers on Spotify (female)

▪ First solo act to occupy top three positions simultaneously on US singles chart

▪ Most simultaneous Top 40 entries on US singles chart by a female artist

▪ Most streamed track on Spotify in one week

▪ Most subscribers for a musician on YouTube (female)

▪ Most streamed pop album in one week (USA)

▪ Most MTV VMA nominations for Best Collaboration.

▪ Most streamed track in one week by a female artist on the Billboard charts

▪ Most monthly listeners on Spotify for a female

Grande's sixth and most recent album, "Positions," was released on October 30, 2020. Her single "Positions" hit number one the Billboard Hot 100 by November 7, 2020.

The pop icon's other No.1 debuts on the US Hot 100 singles chart include: "thank u, next", "7 rings", "Stuck with U" (featuring Justin Bieber) and "Rain on Me" (Lady Gaga featuring Grande).

Tags
Ariana Grande World Records Singer Lady Gaga Justin Bieber
Related news
News | 09 Feb 2021

NGO files complain accusing Rihanna's brand 'Fenty' for this reason!

MUMBAI: An NGO on Friday filed a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) against 'Fenty Beauty', the skincare and wellness brand owned by pop star Rihanna.

read more
News | 09 Feb 2021

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's romantic Super Bowl commercial took a big turn

MUMBAI: Gwen Stefani and country star Blake Shelton were among the host of famous faces who took part in big-budget TV commercials during the Super Bowl last night.

read more
News | 09 Feb 2021

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are no more together

MUMBAI: Ashley Benson knows what she wants from a relationship, and it seems G-Eazy didn't fit the bill.

read more
News | 09 Feb 2021

See Drake in the Super Bowl 2021 from State Farm

MUMBAI: Like a good neighbor, Drake is there?!

read more
News | 09 Feb 2021

Ronan Keating: Would love to connect with a Bollywood artiste and perform

MUMBAI: International pop sensation Ronan Keating understands why Grammy-winning superstar Beyonce infuses an Indian flavour in her songs and videos, and says he hopes to work with a Bollywood star or a singer one day.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Rizzle Dekho: Must-Watch Short Series On Rizzle

MUMBAI: Let's face it. We’re all slaves to entertainment.read more

News
How Ashutosh Phatak and Nitin Chandy are making music education mainstream and more accessible through their venture True School of Music

True School Of Music(TSM) is a Mumbai based music institute that provides professional and hobby...read more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches ‘Bin Tere’, a new song from independent artist Sonalisa Mishra’s latest album, Pyaar Ho Gaya ‘Bin Tere’ is available to stream on Hungama Artist Aloud, Hungama Music and all major music streaming platforms

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has lauread more

News
TuneCore celebrates 15 years of empowering Independent artists

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading digital music distribution and publishing administration company foread more

News
TheSmallBigIdea’s ‘TSBI Bharat’ strengthens its regional presence, wins social media mandate for ZEE Vajwa

MUMBAI: To leverage its ‘Bharat-first’ approach, full service digital agency, TheSmallBigIdea pioread more

top# 5 articles

1
Music Legends Gulzar , Zakir Hussain and Deepak Pandit come together for Pratibha Singh Baghel's first album "Bole Naina"

MUMBAI: Sufiscore presents “Bole Naina, Silences Speak”, an album that is a collaborative effort of musical legends and young talent that is epic in...read more

2
Ariana Grande bags title on Guinness World Records

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande keeps breaking records. The musician's latest feat? Earning her 20th Guinness World Records title. Guinness World Records last...read more

3
Mohammed Irfan gives a glimpse into his music career, newly released song 'Tum Mere Paas' and much more!

MUMBAI: Indian playback singer Mohammed Irfan released ‘Tum Mere Paas’ featuring Bhavin Bhanushali and Pragya Kodile, written by Shayra Apoorva....read more

4
Mayur Sakhare & Kritika Sharma come together for the soulful romantic valentine's day track, 'Yaar Bana Le'

Mayur Sakhare & Kritika Sharma come together for the soulful romantic valentine’s day track, ‘Yaar Bana Le’ MUMBAI: Valentine’s day is around the...read more

5
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's romantic Super Bowl commercial took a big turn

MUMBAI: Gwen Stefani and country star Blake Shelton were among the host of famous faces who took part in big-budget TV commercials during the Super...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games