For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Feb 2021 11:49 |  By RnMTeam

Adnan Sami's epic throwback moment with Gabbar Singh

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami on Monday shared a throwback with late actor Amjad Khan on his Instagram page. In the throwback picture, a young Adnan is seen standing nervously along with his brother Janaid Sami Khan, getting a picture clicked with Amjad Khan.

The caption of the picture does a spin on a popular dialogue of Khan as Gabbar Singh in the 1975 superhit, "Sholay".

"Sardar...Do Bhai Thay!!" wrote Adnan, tagging the post with #adnansami #bollywood #sholay #amjadkhan #gabbar #gabbarsingh #junaidsami #junaidsamikhan.

Adnan Sami often shares memorable throwbacks from his childhood days, taking the fans down memory lane. A while back, he had posted a picture of singers Noor Jahan, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle together.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Adnan Sami Gabbar Singh Singer music
Related news
News | 09 Feb 2021

Mika Singh to drop new romantic single on Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh is all set to drop a new single titled Tere bin zindagi on the occasion of Valentine's Day. He describes the song as a romantic track that aims at celebrating love.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2021

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has just dropped the teaser of their song, Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du!

MUMBAI: The teaser of Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du, a soulful melody sung by none other than Jubin Nautiyal & Tulsi Kumar is here and we are thoroughly in awe. By Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the song has yet again struck the right notes and made a place in our hearts like always.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2021

Did you see The Weeknd’s different Super Bowl half-time performance

MUMBAI: The Super Bowl half-time show is traditionally built on grand gestures and eye-popping spectacle.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2021

Cardi B drops unique music video 'Up'

MUMBAI: Cardi B really knows how to follow up a monster hit.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2021

'Broke' Cheryl Baker is selling her furniture

MUMBAI: Singer Cheryl Baker has revealed that the pandemic has left her broke and she has to sell her furniture to get some money.

read more

RnM Biz

News
How Ashutosh Phatak and Nitin Chandy are making music education mainstream and more accessible through their venture True School of Music

MUMBAI: read more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches ‘Bin Tere’, a new song from independent artist Sonalisa Mishra’s latest album, Pyaar Ho Gaya ‘Bin Tere’ is available to stream on Hungama Artist Aloud, Hungama Music and all major music streaming platforms

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has lauread more

News
TuneCore celebrates 15 years of empowering Independent artists

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading digital music distribution and publishing administration company foread more

News
TheSmallBigIdea’s ‘TSBI Bharat’ strengthens its regional presence, wins social media mandate for ZEE Vajwa

MUMBAI: To leverage its ‘Bharat-first’ approach, full service digital agency, TheSmallBigIdea pioread more

News
Tips Bhojpuri hits one million subscribers

MUMBAI: Millions of viewers turn to Tips Bhojpuri every day, and today Tips Music announced that read more

top# 5 articles

1
Artist Shashwat Sachdev signs exclusive deal with Shivam Malhotra's Malsons, releases his singing debut with his latest track 'Machlo'

MUMBAI: Indian music composer, Shashwat Sachdev who debuted into Bollywood as a composer in 2017, has gained attention tracks in movies like...read more

2
Mika Singh to drop new romantic single on Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh is all set to drop a new single titled Tere bin zindagi on the occasion of Valentine's Day. He describes the song as a...read more

3
Papon pays musical tribute on 80th birth anniversary of Jagjit Singh

MUMBAI: On the 80th birth anniversary of Jagjit Singh on Monday, singer Papon has paid a musical tribute to the ghazal legend by releasing his...read more

4
The teaser of the most awaited peppy track "Sona Lagda" by Sukriti & Prakriti along with Sukh-E is sure to make you groove

MUMBAI: The singing twins Sukriti Kakar & Prakriti Kakar dropped the teaser of their upcoming peppy number "Sona Lagda" featuring the popular...read more

5
Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE Sunburn NYE Event becomes the most viewed virtual music festival in India in 2020

MUMBAI: The ‘Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE Sunburn NYE Event’ has been ranked as the Most Viewed Virtual Music Festival in India in 2020, reinforcing the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games