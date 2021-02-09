Adnan Sami's epic throwback moment with Gabbar Singh

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami on Monday shared a throwback with late actor Amjad Khan on his Instagram page. In the throwback picture, a young Adnan is seen standing nervously along with his brother Janaid Sami Khan, getting a picture clicked with Amjad Khan.
The caption of the picture does a spin on a popular dialogue of Khan as Gabbar Singh in the 1975 superhit, "Sholay".
"Sardar...Do Bhai Thay!!" wrote Adnan, tagging the post with #adnansami #bollywood #sholay #amjadkhan #gabbar #gabbarsingh #junaidsami #junaidsamikhan.
Adnan Sami often shares memorable throwbacks from his childhood days, taking the fans down memory lane. A while back, he had posted a picture of singers Noor Jahan, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle together.
(Source: IANS)
