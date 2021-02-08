The teaser of the most awaited peppy track "Sona Lagda" by Sukriti & Prakriti along with Sukh-E is sure to make you groove

MUMBAI: The singing twins Sukriti Kakar & Prakriti Kakar dropped the teaser of their upcoming peppy number "Sona Lagda" featuring the popular Punjabi Singer Sukhe Muzical Doctorz.
The singing sisters have come a long way in the music industry and gained massive popularity with their multiple independent song releases in the past.
The teaser of Sona Lagda will surely leave you grooving to the upbeat raggaeton. The singing duo's sultry moves keep one wanting for more. The song lyrics are fun and trendy depicting flirty, naughty chemistry between a girl and boy. It’s a perfect party number for any season.
The duo sister Sukriti & Prakriti who have established themselves well in the music industry and given ultimate peppy numbers are going to induce you to tap your foot on this track.
Directed by Satti Dhillon Sona Lagda is composed and written by Bharatt Saurabh and Sukhe. And is all set to release on 11th Feb, 2021.
