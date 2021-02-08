For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Feb 2021 12:46 |  By RnMTeam

Lizzo talks to her belly!

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo says she has started showering her belly with praise, in a bid to be nicer to herself.

Alongside a video where she is seen giving affirmations to herself in front of a mirror, she wrote: "I started talking to my belly this year. Blowing her kisses and showering her with praises. I used to want to cut my stomach off I hated it so much. But it's literally ME."

In the clip, Lizzo rubs her stomach and blows kisses at herself, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I love you so much. Thank you so much for keeping me happy, for keeping me alive. Thank you. I'm gonna continue to listen to you. You deserve all the space in the world to breathe, to expand and contract, to give me life," she said to herself.

The 32-year-old singer earlier slammed the body positivity movement for not benefiting the people that "created" the term.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Lizzo Grammy Award Singer music
Related news
News | 08 Feb 2021

Did you see The Weeknd’s different Super Bowl half-time performance

MUMBAI: The Super Bowl half-time show is traditionally built on grand gestures and eye-popping spectacle.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2021

Cardi B drops unique music video 'Up'

MUMBAI: Cardi B really knows how to follow up a monster hit.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2021

'Broke' Cheryl Baker is selling her furniture

MUMBAI: Singer Cheryl Baker has revealed that the pandemic has left her broke and she has to sell her furniture to get some money.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2021

Chashni singer Abhijeet Srivastava to release his latest single ‘Yeh Raabta’ in Valentine’s week

MUMBAI: Popular singer Abhijeet Srivastava who’s discography boasts of tracks like Chashni from Bharat, Aapse Mile Achha laga from Andhadhun and Shaabashiyan from Mission Mangal, is all set to release his upcoming single ‘Yeh Raabta’ later this month.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2021

Gwen Stefani reacts with humour to fan who trolls her for failing

MUMBAI: Singer Gwen Stefani recently responded with humour and grace to a fan who trolled her for failing in a TikTok video. "I love watching celebrities totally fail tiktok," the user commented on one of her videos, adding: "Love Gwen shes amazing buuuuut."

read more

RnM Biz

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches ‘Bin Tere’, a new song from independent artist Sonalisa Mishra’s latest album, Pyaar Ho Gaya ‘Bin Tere’ is available to stream on Hungama Artist Aloud, Hungama Music and all major music streaming platforms

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has lauread more

News
TuneCore celebrates 15 years of empowering Independent artists

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading digital music distribution and publishing administration company foread more

News
TheSmallBigIdea’s ‘TSBI Bharat’ strengthens its regional presence, wins social media mandate for ZEE Vajwa

MUMBAI: To leverage its ‘Bharat-first’ approach, full service digital agency, TheSmallBigIdea pioread more

News
Tips Bhojpuri hits one million subscribers

MUMBAI: Millions of viewers turn to Tips Bhojpuri every day, and today Tips Music announced that read more

News
Soumini Sridhara Paul on Artist Aloud completing 11 years; reveals milestone achievements, challenges, future ahead and much more

Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, recently foread more

top# 5 articles

1
Chashni singer Abhijeet Srivastava to release his latest single ‘Yeh Raabta’ in Valentine’s week

MUMBAI: Popular singer Abhijeet Srivastava who’s discography boasts of tracks like Chashni from Bharat, Aapse Mile Achha laga from Andhadhun and...read more

2
Pro-Panja League India’s Only Arm-Wrestling League, at Radio Club Mumbai on Feb 14

MUMBAI: One of the most iconic sports of all times, Arm Wrestling is often referred to as India’s favourite pastime! The sport now has a competitive...read more

3
'Broke' Cheryl Baker is selling her furniture

MUMBAI: Singer Cheryl Baker has revealed that the pandemic has left her broke and she has to sell her furniture to get some money. "I started paying...read more

4
Harry Styles and Emma Corrin are set to star in a film about a secret love affair

MUMBAI: Fresh off her role of Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown, Emma Corrin is set to join Harry Styles in an upcoming movie about a clandestine...read more

5
This Valentine's Day drench in love with Deepak Jeswal-written romantic ghazal in Alka Yagnik's voice

MUMBAI: The season of love is round the corner and lyricist Deepak Jeswal is all set to take yourself to a romantic sojourn with his latest offering...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games