Harry Styles and Emma Corrin are set to star in a film about a secret love affair

MUMBAI: Fresh off her role of Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown, Emma Corrin is set to join Harry Styles in an upcoming movie about a clandestine love affair.

According to Deadline, Corrin will join Styles in My Policeman, an upcoming Amazon film based on the celebrated novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts. The film is set to be produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, the team behind shows like Riverdale, You and Prodigal Son, as well as All American producer Robbie Rogers, who is also Berlanti's husband.

Schechter shared her excitement over the project on Twitter, writing, "So excited to be doing this with @GBerlanti @robbierogers and @mimbomike. A true passion project of @robbierogers!" My Policeman is set in the '50s and tells the story of married couple Tom and Marion, whose life is thrown for a loop when an elderly man named Patrick comes to stay with them. Tom and Patrick, it's revealed, had a secret romance 40 years over, when same sex relationships were forbidden by law.

Styles, who will next star in girlfriend Olivia Wilde's upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, was first reported to be attached to the project in September 2020. At the time, Lily James was also slated to star alongside him as Marion.

Fans shared their thrill over the casting decision on Twitter, with one fan writing, "THIS IS MY FAVOURITE BOOK, ITS SET IN MY TOWN AND EMMA CORRIN AND HARRY STYLES AGHHHH IN THE 50s AS WELL YES YES YESSSSS."

Another added, "EMMA CORRIN AND HARRY STYLES IM SCREAMING THIS IS INCREDIBLE," while a third wrote, "OMG EMMA CORRIN IM GONNA CRY EMMA CORRIN AND HARRY STYLES PLSS I WILL PASS AWAY."

The upcoming film is good news for fans who want to see more of Corrin, as she will not return to The Crown for the show's fifth season. The series will skip ahead in time and have Widows star Elizabeth Debicki portray the role of an older Lady Di.