News |  08 Feb 2021 12:48 |  By RnMTeam

Chashni singer Abhijeet Srivastava to release his latest single ‘Yeh Raabta’ in Valentine’s week

MUMBAI: Popular singer Abhijeet Srivastava who’s discography boasts of tracks like Chashni from Bharat, Aapse Mile Achha laga from Andhadhun and Shaabashiyan from Mission Mangal, is all set to release his upcoming single ‘Yeh Raabta’ later this month. The romantic track is composed by award winning composer, music producer and record engineer Bharat Goel while the lyrics have been penned by Shloke Lal. Yeh Raabta will release on 9th February on ii Music’s official Youtube channel.

Yeh Raabta translates to connection and the track narrates the intimate bond between two people who are madly in love with one another. Bharat Goel, in collaboration with Abhijeet Srivastava and Shloke Lal, have created a ballad which will bring you back to the Raabta vibe. Like freshly mowed grass and the smell of brewing coffee, "Yeh Raabta" connects that warm fuzzy feeling of love and coalesces it effortlessly into this beautiful track. This chartbuster is all set to enchant its listeners this season of love," says source.

Commenting on the same, Abhijeet says "Yeh Raabta is a romantic ballad that can transport the listeners to another world. I can’t wait to have people listen to this track because it's special in many ways. As a team, we are quite confident about the song and I believe the audiences too will lap up a genuine melody like this especially with the Valentine season around the corner” he smiles.

Commenting on 'Yeh Raabta', composer of the track, Bharat Goel, who has been actively involved in the music production of some of the most popular Bollywood films (Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Aye Dil Hai Mushkil, Badhai Ho) as well as Independent music (Mitti Di Khushboo, Tenu Vekhi Jaavan) says ""Yeh Raabta" reflects the thoughts of a boy in a fresh love connection. Mesmerized and in awe of his new love, the song is a beautiful journey, potrayed through dream-like lyric and stunning vocal performance. As a composer and producer it has always been my intention to being forward emotion through music in the purest form possible, and I believe I have achieved this through this song.I have had the privilege of working with a phenomenally skilled, passionate and proactive team and I hope that audiences across the world relate to and love this song as much as I loved the process of designing and recording it.

