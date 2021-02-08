'Broke' Cheryl Baker is selling her furniture

MUMBAI: Singer Cheryl Baker has revealed that the pandemic has left her broke and she has to sell her furniture to get some money.
"I started paying into pensions when I was 21 but, for one reason or another, had to cash in all but one. So I get a Euro 700 state pension a month plus Euro 250 from my private one, which is great," Cheryl told dailymail.co.uk.
"At 66 I still have a mortgage. I don't suppose there are many people my age who still have one. They have been sensible with their money or downsized," she added.
The singer reveled that her daughters are helping her sell the belongings.
"Clothes and all sorts. My daughters are doing it for me. Though I haven't got any proper jewellery, it's all fake, along with my furniture and the paintings on the wall," she said.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has lauread more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading digital music distribution and publishing administration company foread more
MUMBAI: To leverage its ‘Bharat-first’ approach, full service digital agency, TheSmallBigIdea pioread more
MUMBAI: Millions of viewers turn to Tips Bhojpuri every day, and today Tips Music announced that read more
Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, recently foread more
MUMBAI: Fresh off her role of Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown, Emma Corrin is set to join Harry Styles in an upcoming movie about a clandestine...read more
MUMBAI: The season of love is round the corner and lyricist Deepak Jeswal is all set to take yourself to a romantic sojourn with his latest offering...read more
MUMBAI: Cardi B really knows how to follow up a monster hit. The 28-year-old rapper released her first music video of 2021 at midnight ET on Friday...read more
MUMBAI: The Super Bowl half-time show is traditionally built on grand gestures and eye-popping spectacle. Think about Lady Gaga diving off the roof...read more
MUMBAI: Indian music composer, Shashwat Sachdev who debuted into Bollywood as a composer in 2017, has gained attention tracks in movies like...read more