For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Feb 2021 13:00 |  By RnMTeam

'Broke' Cheryl Baker is selling her furniture

MUMBAI: Singer Cheryl Baker has revealed that the pandemic has left her broke and she has to sell her furniture to get some money.

"I started paying into pensions when I was 21 but, for one reason or another, had to cash in all but one. So I get a Euro 700 state pension a month plus Euro 250 from my private one, which is great," Cheryl told dailymail.co.uk.

"At 66 I still have a mortgage. I don't suppose there are many people my age who still have one. They have been sensible with their money or downsized," she added.

The singer reveled that her daughters are helping her sell the belongings.

"Clothes and all sorts. My daughters are doing it for me. Though I haven't got any proper jewellery, it's all fake, along with my furniture and the paintings on the wall," she said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Broke Singer music
Related news
News | 08 Feb 2021

Did you see The Weeknd’s different Super Bowl half-time performance

MUMBAI: The Super Bowl half-time show is traditionally built on grand gestures and eye-popping spectacle.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2021

Cardi B drops unique music video 'Up'

MUMBAI: Cardi B really knows how to follow up a monster hit.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2021

Chashni singer Abhijeet Srivastava to release his latest single ‘Yeh Raabta’ in Valentine’s week

MUMBAI: Popular singer Abhijeet Srivastava who’s discography boasts of tracks like Chashni from Bharat, Aapse Mile Achha laga from Andhadhun and Shaabashiyan from Mission Mangal, is all set to release his upcoming single ‘Yeh Raabta’ later this month.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2021

Lizzo talks to her belly!

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo says she has started showering her belly with praise, in a bid to be nicer to herself.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2021

Gwen Stefani reacts with humour to fan who trolls her for failing

MUMBAI: Singer Gwen Stefani recently responded with humour and grace to a fan who trolled her for failing in a TikTok video. "I love watching celebrities totally fail tiktok," the user commented on one of her videos, adding: "Love Gwen shes amazing buuuuut."

read more

RnM Biz

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches ‘Bin Tere’, a new song from independent artist Sonalisa Mishra’s latest album, Pyaar Ho Gaya ‘Bin Tere’ is available to stream on Hungama Artist Aloud, Hungama Music and all major music streaming platforms

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has lauread more

News
TuneCore celebrates 15 years of empowering Independent artists

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading digital music distribution and publishing administration company foread more

News
TheSmallBigIdea’s ‘TSBI Bharat’ strengthens its regional presence, wins social media mandate for ZEE Vajwa

MUMBAI: To leverage its ‘Bharat-first’ approach, full service digital agency, TheSmallBigIdea pioread more

News
Tips Bhojpuri hits one million subscribers

MUMBAI: Millions of viewers turn to Tips Bhojpuri every day, and today Tips Music announced that read more

News
Soumini Sridhara Paul on Artist Aloud completing 11 years; reveals milestone achievements, challenges, future ahead and much more

Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, recently foread more

top# 5 articles

1
Harry Styles and Emma Corrin are set to star in a film about a secret love affair

MUMBAI: Fresh off her role of Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown, Emma Corrin is set to join Harry Styles in an upcoming movie about a clandestine...read more

2
This Valentine's Day drench in love with Deepak Jeswal-written romantic ghazal in Alka Yagnik's voice

MUMBAI: The season of love is round the corner and lyricist Deepak Jeswal is all set to take yourself to a romantic sojourn with his latest offering...read more

3
Cardi B drops unique music video 'Up'

MUMBAI: Cardi B really knows how to follow up a monster hit. The 28-year-old rapper released her first music video of 2021 at midnight ET on Friday...read more

4
Did you see The Weeknd’s different Super Bowl half-time performance

MUMBAI: The Super Bowl half-time show is traditionally built on grand gestures and eye-popping spectacle. Think about Lady Gaga diving off the roof...read more

5
Artist Shashwat Sachdev signs exclusive deal with Shivam Malhotra's Malsons, releases his singing debut with his latest track 'Machlo'

MUMBAI: Indian music composer, Shashwat Sachdev who debuted into Bollywood as a composer in 2017, has gained attention tracks in movies like...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games