'Broke' Cheryl Baker is selling her furniture

MUMBAI: Singer Cheryl Baker has revealed that the pandemic has left her broke and she has to sell her furniture to get some money.

"I started paying into pensions when I was 21 but, for one reason or another, had to cash in all but one. So I get a Euro 700 state pension a month plus Euro 250 from my private one, which is great," Cheryl told dailymail.co.uk.

"At 66 I still have a mortgage. I don't suppose there are many people my age who still have one. They have been sensible with their money or downsized," she added.

The singer reveled that her daughters are helping her sell the belongings.

"Clothes and all sorts. My daughters are doing it for me. Though I haven't got any proper jewellery, it's all fake, along with my furniture and the paintings on the wall," she said.

(Source: IANS)