Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has just dropped the teaser of their song, Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du!

MUMBAI: The teaser of Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du, a soulful melody sung by none other than Jubin Nautiyal & Tulsi Kumar is here and we are thoroughly in awe. By Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the song has yet again struck the right notes and made a place in our hearts like always.

Set in the vintage era of the 70s, the video features Himansh Kohli & Sneha Namanand and was filmed in Punjab. As one can tell from the video, the composer Rochak Kohli, writer Manoj Muntashir & director Navjot Buttar have surely outdone themselves!

The teaser of the song has created quite a stir among music lovers within hours of it's release only solidifying that the song, which is to release on 10th of February, will surely be a superhit!