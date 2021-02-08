Artist Shashwat Sachdev signs exclusive deal with Shivam Malhotra's Malsons, releases his singing debut with his latest track 'Machlo'

MUMBAI: Indian music composer, Shashwat Sachdev who debuted into Bollywood as a composer in 2017, has gained attention tracks in movies like Phillauri, Veere Di Wedding and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Sachdev and has even won the National Award for the Best Music Director (Background Score) for URI: The Surgical Strike. Now, Shashwat is ready to top the charts with his singing debut with his latest track - Machlo, produced by Malsons Media.

“Shashwat is a national treasure! His work is highly singular and renowned in the entire music industry. We’re a team and Malsons is proud to launch his endeavour as a singer. I am sure that his brilliant voice will touch hearts beyond borders and enable him to reach new heights in his career,” said Shivam Malhotra, CEO, Malsons.

Sung and produced by Shashwat, written by Kumaar, Machlo captures the unique blend of groovy beats and Punjabi lyrics. The new track also features Bollywood singer Romy and the famous Denmark DJ Fabia Mazur. Machlo’s official music video is directed by Bollywood’s A-list choreographer, Adil Shaikh. Expressing his excitement on the release of his song, Shashwat says, “Effortlessness is a very important part of my artistic expression and working with like-minded people is a very important part of my effortlessness. I played the label head and owner and my good friend, Shivam my existing repertoire; he fell in love with it and we share the same vision for the music we want to create together. One word that can define our collaboration is courage. I can’t wait for everybody to listen to our upcoming music this year.

Adding on how the track came to fruition, Shashwat shares, ‘I made this track while hanging out with a very good friend Rhea Kapoor and like a lot of other music I create, this was me taking a quick break for my commissioned work. I and Shivam had a choice to do something pop or something lofi. Our team chose to do something light, fun and pop so that everybody gets a little joy in these testing times.’