For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Feb 2021 09:56 |  By RnMTeam

Did you see Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas' matching tattoos?

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra has revealed that her husband Nick Jonas and she got matching tattoos on their first engagement anniversary. Priyanka and Nick got engaged on July 20, 2018.

While The White Tiger star has a hardly visible box and a tick mark behind each ear, Nick has the same design on his arm. Priyanka has even shared a glimpse of her tattoo in a new photo shoot for a magazine.

Revealing the concept behind the tattoos, Priyanka told Elle in an interview, "When we got engaged, Nick told me I checked all his boxes. So on the one-year anniversary of our engagement, we got matching tattoos to celebrate that: mine behind my ears, his on his arm – it’s a check on one side and a box on the other."

On their second engagement anniversary, Priyanka had posted a lovely picture of them together along with a touching note. It showed Nick planting a kiss on Priyanka's neck while also trying to take a selfie. Priyanka had written in the note, "To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas."

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in an extravagant twin wedding ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1, 2018. The multiple-day events caught the attention of the world and were attended by Nick's entire family including now sister-in-law and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Priyanka's actor cousin Parineeti Chopra.

Tags
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Best Singer #NotMusicToMyEars
Related news
News | 05 Feb 2021

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals Nick Jonas favourite Indian meal

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra, in a recent interview, answered fans' questions and revealed her favourite Indian meal and how she missed it in LA.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2021

Nick Jonas wants to have 'many' kids with Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI: American pop star Nick Jonas said he plans to have a big family with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra. He also describes Priyanka as the most important piece of the puzzle in his life.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2021

G-Eazy is ‘happy’ for ex-girlfriend Halsey's pregnancy

MUMBAI: G-Eazy is wishing the best for ex Halsey after she announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2021

Selena Gomez's cooking show raises $360,000 for charity

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is bringing the heat with Selena + Chef ... literally.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2021

Sander van Doorn 'Golden' (ft. Blondfire) out now via Spinnin' Records

MUMBAI: Dutch titan Sander van Doorn has teamed up with American indie/pop band Blondfire on stunning new single ‘Golden’ – out now via Spinnin’ Records.BUY OR STREAM: SANDER VAN DOORN ‘GOLDEN’ FT. BLONDFIRE

read more

RnM Biz

News
TuneCore celebrates 15 years of empowering Independent artists

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading digital music distribution and publishing administration company foread more

News
TheSmallBigIdea’s ‘TSBI Bharat’ strengthens its regional presence, wins social media mandate for ZEE Vajwa

MUMBAI: To leverage its ‘Bharat-first’ approach, full service digital agency, TheSmallBigIdea pioread more

News
Tips Bhojpuri hits one million subscribers

MUMBAI: Millions of viewers turn to Tips Bhojpuri every day, and today Tips Music announced that read more

News
Soumini Sridhara Paul on Artist Aloud completing 11 years; reveals milestone achievements, challenges, future ahead and much more

Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, recently foread more

News
Tanuja Gomes Co-CEO, Co-Founder, Furtados School of Music shares her perspective on Education Budget

MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wifread more

top# 5 articles

1
JUICYPEAR Drop Feel-Good Love Song "Keep Your Love On"

MUMBAI: If an artist with only three singles under its belt is qualified for a signature sound, JUICYPEAR manages to stay on course with their latest...read more

2
Mahesh Manjrekar on importance of music in his series '1962: The War In The Hills'

MUMBAI: Director Mahesh Manjrekar says the song, Hum shaan se jalne nikle hai, has the power to move people. The song is part of his upcoming series...read more

3
Kylie Minogue gets engaged

MUMBAI: Singer Kylie Minogue is engaged to boyfriend Paul Solomon. The news has been confirmed by Paul's stepmother Gloria Solomon. The confirmation...read more

4
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals Nick Jonas favourite Indian meal

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra, in a recent interview, answered fans' questions and revealed her favourite Indian meal and how she missed it in LA.read more

5
Bubba Janko roams a love-struck valentines daydream with 'Looking Sexy'

MUMBAI: An auditory daydream, 'Looking Sexy' sees Bubba Janko exploring his deep adoration for his new Valentine's day lover. The enigmatic British...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games