Yeek Releases Mesmerizing New Track "3000 Miles (Baby Baby)"

MUMBAI: Filipino-American singer Yeek returns to share a new song. "3000 Miles (Baby Baby)" is a sleek slow burner that ushers in a new era for Yeek through a mesmerizing, kaleidoscopic soundscape.
The song is his first taste of new music this year and follows his 2019 EP 'IDK WHERE', which Highsnobiety said "manages to effortlessly showcase his unique sound," and last year's collaboration with María Isabel "Where Does The Love Go?" from her debut 'Stuck in the Sky' EP.
Stay tuned for more from Yeek coming soon.
MUMBAI: To leverage its ‘Bharat-first’ approach, full service digital agency, TheSmallBigIdea pioread more
MUMBAI: Millions of viewers turn to Tips Bhojpuri every day, and today Tips Music announced that read more
Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, recently foread more
MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wifread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, that has time and again presented insread more
MUMBAI: Valam Kis Des Gayo which was released on 29th of January this year has set the standards high of all the originals. Infact the song has...read more
MUMBAI: Lady Gaga is taking a moment to thank the people who helped make a scary situation better.read more
MUMBAI: ‘Respect Chris Brown.’ ‘Missing Chris Brown.’ ‘Chris Brown did nothing wrong.’ In a new low for the Right-wing troll army on Twitter,...read more
MUMBAI: Usher in this season of love with Vayu’s new romantic single Mascara. Known for creating chartbusters like Baatein Karo (single), Kamariya (...read more
MUMBAI: A few YouTubers going about their daily content creation were stopped in their tracks after coming across Justin Beiber and his wildly...read more