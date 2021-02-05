Yeek Releases Mesmerizing New Track "3000 Miles (Baby Baby)"

MUMBAI: Filipino-American singer Yeek returns to share a new song. "3000 Miles (Baby Baby)" is a sleek slow burner that ushers in a new era for Yeek through a mesmerizing, kaleidoscopic soundscape.

The song is his first taste of new music this year and follows his 2019 EP 'IDK WHERE', which Highsnobiety said "manages to effortlessly showcase his unique sound," and last year's collaboration with María Isabel "Where Does The Love Go?" from her debut 'Stuck in the Sky' EP.

Stay tuned for more from Yeek coming soon.