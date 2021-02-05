For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Feb 2021 15:07 |  By RnMTeam

Yeek Releases Mesmerizing New Track "3000 Miles (Baby Baby)"

MUMBAI: Filipino-American singer Yeek returns to share a new song. "3000 Miles (Baby Baby)" is a sleek slow burner that ushers in a new era for Yeek through a mesmerizing, kaleidoscopic soundscape.

The song is his first taste of new music this year and follows his 2019 EP 'IDK WHERE', which Highsnobiety said "manages to effortlessly showcase his unique sound," and last year's collaboration with María Isabel "Where Does The Love Go?" from her debut 'Stuck in the Sky' EP.

Stay tuned for more from Yeek coming soon.

Tags
Yeek 3000 Miles (Baby Baby) Singer music
Related news
News | 05 Feb 2021

Citizens hail Chris Brown for assaulting Rihanna in 2009

MUMBAI: ‘Respect Chris Brown.’ ‘Missing Chris Brown.’ ‘Chris Brown did nothing wrong.’

read more
News | 05 Feb 2021

Singer Keerthi Sagathia's song 'Valam Kis Des Gayo' gets a thumbs up from the audience

MUMBAI: Valam Kis Des Gayo which was released on 29th of January this year has set the standards high of all the originals. Infact the song has gained a lot of popularity within few days of its release.

read more
News | 04 Feb 2021

Watch Billie Eilish's second upcoming documentary trailer 'The World's A Little Blurry'

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has shared a second trailer for her upcoming documentary The World’s A Little Blurry. The film will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 26, as well as being shown in some cinemas in the States.

read more
News | 04 Feb 2021

Abhijit Ghoshal: Rendering Shiv Tandav Stotram has been an enriching experience in all ways

MUMBAI: A versatile singer, Abhijit loves to sing melodius bhajans and it is slowly becoming his favourite genre.

read more
News | 04 Feb 2021

Did you see Justin Bieber's Rolls Royce by West Coast Customs? It will blow your mind

MUMBAI: A few YouTubers going about their daily content creation were stopped in their tracks after coming across Justin Beiber and his wildly exoctic Rolls Royce, built by West Coast Customs.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TheSmallBigIdea’s ‘TSBI Bharat’ strengthens its regional presence, wins social media mandate for ZEE Vajwa

MUMBAI: To leverage its ‘Bharat-first’ approach, full service digital agency, TheSmallBigIdea pioread more

News
Tips Bhojpuri hits one million subscribers

MUMBAI: Millions of viewers turn to Tips Bhojpuri every day, and today Tips Music announced that read more

News
Soumini Sridhara Paul on Artist Aloud completing 11 years; reveals milestone achievements, challenges, future ahead and much more

Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, recently foread more

News
Tanuja Gomes Co-CEO, Co-Founder, Furtados School of Music shares her perspective on Education Budget

MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wifread more

News
Unravelling the mystery behind the different voices, BIG FM introduces RJ Aabhimanyu in Delhi as the new host of ‘Damdaar Evenings’

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, that has time and again presented insread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Keerthi Sagathia's song 'Valam Kis Des Gayo' gets a thumbs up from the audience

MUMBAI: Valam Kis Des Gayo which was released on 29th of January this year has set the standards high of all the originals. Infact the song has...read more

2
Lady Gaga expresses gratefulness to ‘heroic’ doctors and nurses

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga is taking a moment to thank the people who helped make a scary situation better.read more

3
Citizens hail Chris Brown for assaulting Rihanna in 2009

MUMBAI: ‘Respect Chris Brown.’ ‘Missing Chris Brown.’ ‘Chris Brown did nothing wrong.’ In a new low for the Right-wing troll army on Twitter,...read more

4
Multi-talented trio of Vayu, Paresh and Akasa collaborate for a new romantic single ‘Mascara’

MUMBAI: Usher in this season of love with Vayu’s new romantic single Mascara. Known for creating chartbusters like Baatein Karo (single), Kamariya (...read more

5
Did you see Justin Bieber's Rolls Royce by West Coast Customs? It will blow your mind

MUMBAI: A few YouTubers going about their daily content creation were stopped in their tracks after coming across Justin Beiber and his wildly...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games