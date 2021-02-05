Singer Keerthi Sagathia's song 'Valam Kis Des Gayo' gets a thumbs up from the audience

MUMBAI: Valam Kis Des Gayo which was released on 29th of January this year has set the standards high of all the originals. Infact the song has gained a lot of popularity within few days of its release.

Keerthi Sagathia, the famous singer who has also given his voice for songs in movies like Special 26, Raanjhanaa, Delhi Belly and many more, talks about what motivated him to come up with an original this year, he says, "Don't wait for opportunity, just create it. Just don't give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and INSPIRATION. I don't think you can go wrong."

Valam Kis Des Gayo’ music video takes the audience on a journey that has been the most awaited. The video however describes the emotions & experience that any individual would face while waiting for their loved one. Would it be easy? Would it be tough? This is what the song also talks about. ”Imagine a life where every breath is waiting for a glance of its love” quote by Keerthi Sagathia

The lyrics of this song have been penned by Rishi Upadhyay, and composition along with vocals by Keerthi Sagathia himself which definitely adds to the music video that has been received well. The blend of darbari raag and soul-stirring melody in this song along with contemporary dance form in video portrays a blend of fusion. Keerthi's song 'Valam Kis Des Gayo' has indeed sent his fans into a frenzy.