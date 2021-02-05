Redlight drops contemplative new single 'Crystal Rain'

MUMBAI: Dance music titan Redlight kicks off 2021 with new single ‘Crystal Rain , out 5th February on his newly launched Dream Vision Future label.
An introspective 2-stepper fused with whispered vocal mutations, shimmering synths and precise drumwork, ‘Crystal Rain’ see’s Redlight further explore his new found sonic lane. Using these iconic UK rave tools as his palette, Redlight paints with depth and emotion as he channels a wistful elegance throughout the second track to drop on his new Dream Vision Future imprint.
To match the sublime composition, the accompanying official video sees a masterfully crafted melancholic marriage of urban landscapes and cosmic imagery that suit the tone of the record perfectly.
‘Crystal Rain’ sees Redlight continue his shift towards a deeper and expansive sonic direction
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading digital music distribution and publishing administration company foread more
MUMBAI: To leverage its ‘Bharat-first’ approach, full service digital agency, TheSmallBigIdea pioread more
MUMBAI: Millions of viewers turn to Tips Bhojpuri every day, and today Tips Music announced that read more
Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, recently foread more
MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wifread more
MUMBAI: A few YouTubers going about their daily content creation were stopped in their tracks after coming across Justin Beiber and his wildly...read more
MUMBAI: Director Mahesh Manjrekar says the song, Hum shaan se jalne nikle hai, has the power to move people. The song is part of his upcoming series...read more
MUMBAI: If an artist with only three singles under its belt is qualified for a signature sound, JUICYPEAR manages to stay on course with their latest...read more
MUMBAI: Audionamix Rolls Out New Professional Services for Rightsholders, Built on Decades of Science and Audio Savvy Sometimes, you need to...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Kylie Minogue is engaged to boyfriend Paul Solomon. The news has been confirmed by Paul's stepmother Gloria Solomon. The confirmation...read more