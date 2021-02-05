Redlight drops contemplative new single 'Crystal Rain'

MUMBAI: Dance music titan Redlight kicks off 2021 with new single ‘Crystal Rain , out 5th February on his newly launched Dream Vision Future label.

An introspective 2-stepper fused with whispered vocal mutations, shimmering synths and precise drumwork, ‘Crystal Rain’ see’s Redlight further explore his new found sonic lane. Using these iconic UK rave tools as his palette, Redlight paints with depth and emotion as he channels a wistful elegance throughout the second track to drop on his new Dream Vision Future imprint.

To match the sublime composition, the accompanying official video sees a masterfully crafted melancholic marriage of urban landscapes and cosmic imagery that suit the tone of the record perfectly.

‘Crystal Rain’ sees Redlight continue his shift towards a deeper and expansive sonic direction