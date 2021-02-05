Multi-talented trio of Vayu, Paresh and Akasa collaborate for a new romantic single ‘Mascara’

MUMBAI: Usher in this season of love with Vayu’s new romantic single Mascara. Known for creating chartbusters like Baatein Karo (single), Kamariya (Stree) and Thug Ranjha(single), Vayu's new romantic single promises to be your Valentines Day love song. Bringing together a soulful melody and a catchy groove, his new song narrates the story of two introverts who feel an instant connection with each other but find it difficult expressing the same.
The song marks Paresh Pahuja's musical debut as the lead singer
Mascara brings the terrific trio of Vayu, Akasa and Paresh but with a difference as this song becomes Paresh Pahuja's debut single! After the massive success of Thug Ranjha, Paresh Pahuja ticks off his 2021 goal with this debut single.
Mascara is a fresh take on romance and Vayu's ode to the innumerable emotions in a woman’s eyes. Speaking about the song, Vayu said, “If the dreams in a woman's eyes were words, Mascara is a beautiful underlining. This is my first composition that draws inspiration from the love of my life. I have poured my heart out while stitching the metaphors from old-school songwriting together in verses. The song will take you back to the first time your heart skipped a beat in love.”
Making headlines with his outstanding acting prowess in recent times, Paresh has always been passionate about music with a keen focus on singing and playing the piano.
Excited about his debut single, Paresh said, “This is a dream come true for me as recording a song has been my ambition. So excited to start the year with this achievement. The lyrics drew me to Mascara, I just knew I had to sing it! It’s been amazing to collaborate with Vayu and Akasa again.”
Written and composed by Vayu, Mascara is about being drawn to someone at the first look, at a time when you’re least expecting it. Set in a cozy bookstore where Paresh is reading at leisure, in walks singer -actor-performer Akasa, catching our protagonist's attention immediately. The two steal glances and soon the admiration turns mutual. While they stop themselves from expressing their feelings, they keep visiting the bookstore hoping that they'd each other again. But do they? Watch the video to find out!
Mascara is available on
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/album/2R70ZmLzh406h5feT3mJ7T
Resso - https://h5.resso.app/track?id=6924595205362915330&shared_by=673785760532...
Jio Saavn - https://www.jiosaavn.com/song/mascara/Ex4td0xCWQI
Gaana - https://gaana.com/song/mascara-79
Amazon - https://music.amazon.in/albums/B08VNFFLJP?marketplaceId=A21TJRUUN4KGV&mu...
Wynk - https://wynk.in/music/album/mascara/bl_3616552853871
Apple - https://music.apple.com/us/album/mascara-feat-paresh-pahuja-akasa-single...
Youtube music - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_mCFmoCPLWHaES2OFjF-BdE4UEw...
Hungama - https://www.hungama.com/song/mascara/61913162/
Song Credits
Composition & Lyrics by Vayu
Singer: Paresh Pahuja
Additional Credits: Akasa
Production: Saurabh Lokhande
Label: Music Means More
Production credit
Chocolate films
Director: Rajdip Ray
MUMBAI: To leverage its ‘Bharat-first’ approach, full service digital agency, TheSmallBigIdea pioread more
MUMBAI: Millions of viewers turn to Tips Bhojpuri every day, and today Tips Music announced that read more
Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, recently foread more
MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wifread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, that has time and again presented insread more
MUMBAI: A few YouTubers going about their daily content creation were stopped in their tracks after coming across Justin Beiber and his wildly...read more
MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has shared a second trailer for her upcoming documentary The World’s A Little Blurry. The film will premiere on Apple TV+ on...read more
MUMBAI: Valam Kis Des Gayo which was released on 29th of January this year has set the standards high of all the originals. Infact the song has...read more
MUMBAI: A versatile singer, Abhijit loves to sing melodius bhajans and it is slowly becoming his favourite genre. Abhijit said, "Shiv Tandav Stotram...read more
MUMBAI: Filipino-American singer Yeek returns to share a new song. "3000 Miles (Baby Baby)" is a sleek slow burner that ushers in a new era...read more