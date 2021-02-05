Mahesh Manjrekar on importance of music in his series '1962: The War In The Hills'

MUMBAI: Director Mahesh Manjrekar says the song, Hum shaan se jalne nikle hai, has the power to move people. The song is part of his upcoming series, 1962: The War In The Hills.

With music composed by Hitesh Modak, the music video is a narration of the many sacrifices of a soldier who sets off to serve his country without fearing for his life.

The song is sung by Vijay Prakash, Salman Ali and Hitesh Modak while Lavraj has penned the lyrics. Six other songs that play in the series have been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Vijay Prakash, Salman Ali, Shailey Bidwaikar and Shahjan Mujeeb among others.

"'1962: The War In The Hills' is a very powerful story about bravery and valour; and we wanted an equally powerful soundtrack that brings out the true emotions of the story. Hitesh and everyone else have done a tremendous job at creating a musical marvel. 'Hum shaan se jalne nikle hai' has the power to move people and fill them up with pride," said Manjrekar.

Modak added: "The series is an extraordinary tale of love, sacrifice and bravery, and I wanted to bring out the intensity of these emotions through the different songs. The entire album is a diverse collection of tunes, with each song signifying a different feeling -- be it grief, happiness or honour. Working on this project has been a truly magical experience and I hope people are able to relate to the emotions strung in these melodies"

The series features Mahie Gill, Akash Thosar, and Sumeer Vyas. It will release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on February 26.

(Source: IANS)