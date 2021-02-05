For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Feb 2021 20:44 |  By RnMTeam

Kailash Kher, Vishal Mishra dedicate songs to late Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur

MUMBAI: Singers Kailash Kher and Vishal Mishra have sung one song each in order to pay tribute to the late Chief Minister of Bihar, Karpoori Thakur, popularly known as Jan Nayak.

The songs are the brainchild of Kapoori Thakur's granddaughter Namita Kumari, who brought the artistes together to pay an ode to the late leader.

"Shri Karpoori Thakur foundation works religiously towards the welfare and upliftment of society. His admirers have come up with a song called 'Zindabad', which praises his work and ideology. It has been written beautifully by Dr Sagar and composed by Vipin Patwa," says Kailash Kher.

The second track titled 'Jan Nayak' has been sung by Vishal Mishra and penned by lyricist Kaushal Kishore.

"I'm also from Bihar and getting an opportunity to write in honour of Karpoori Thakur ji is nothing less than a privilege for me. I'm sure the youth of today will be inspired by his journey and will definitely incorporate his ideologies to run the nation," says lyricist Kishore.

Both the tracks have been directed by Pankaja Thakur, who also hails from Bihar Pankaja says,"Our aim is for today's generation is to be aware about Karpoori Ji's great work and be inspired by it."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Vishal Shekhar Kailash Kher music Vishal Mishra
Related news
News | 05 Feb 2021

Marilyn Manson had a 'Rape Room', claims Phoebe Bridgers

MUMBAI: Singer Phoebe Bridgers on Friday claimed that rock musician Marilyn Manson had what she describes as a rape room in his house.

read more
News | 05 Feb 2021

WOLFCLUB return with nostalgia-tinged new single 'Just Drive'

MUMBAI: Following on from the acclaimed ‘A Sea Of Stars’, British synth-wave duo WOLFCLUB continue their hot streak with new single ‘Just Drive’, out 5th February.

read more
News | 05 Feb 2021

Kylie Minogue gets engaged

MUMBAI: Singer Kylie Minogue is engaged to boyfriend Paul Solomon. The news has been confirmed by Paul's stepmother Gloria Solomon.

read more
News | 05 Feb 2021

Mahesh Manjrekar on importance of music in his series '1962: The War In The Hills'

MUMBAI: Director Mahesh Manjrekar says the song, Hum shaan se jalne nikle hai, has the power to move people. The song is part of his upcoming series, 1962: The War In The Hills.

read more
News | 05 Feb 2021

Bubba Janko roams a love-struck valentines daydream with 'Looking Sexy'

MUMBAI: An auditory daydream, 'Looking Sexy' sees Bubba Janko exploring his deep adoration for his new Valentine's day lover. The enigmatic British artist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter takes you on a soulful journey through his mind and rose-tinted emotions.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TuneCore celebrates 15 years of empowering Independent artists

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading digital music distribution and publishing administration company foread more

News
TheSmallBigIdea’s ‘TSBI Bharat’ strengthens its regional presence, wins social media mandate for ZEE Vajwa

MUMBAI: To leverage its ‘Bharat-first’ approach, full service digital agency, TheSmallBigIdea pioread more

News
Tips Bhojpuri hits one million subscribers

MUMBAI: Millions of viewers turn to Tips Bhojpuri every day, and today Tips Music announced that read more

News
Soumini Sridhara Paul on Artist Aloud completing 11 years; reveals milestone achievements, challenges, future ahead and much more

Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, recently foread more

News
Tanuja Gomes Co-CEO, Co-Founder, Furtados School of Music shares her perspective on Education Budget

MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wifread more

top# 5 articles

1
ETEP presents 2020 results and first 2021 selection 2020 artists eligible for 2021 European Talent Exchange Programme

MUMBAI: The first digital edition of showcase festival ESNS took place less than a month ago and the first selection of the European Talent Exchange...read more

2
Redlight drops contemplative new single 'Crystal Rain'

MUMBAI: Dance music titan Redlight kicks off 2021 with new single ‘Crystal Rain , out 5th February on his newly launched Dream Vision Future label....read more

3
Did you see Justin Bieber's Rolls Royce by West Coast Customs? It will blow your mind

MUMBAI: A few YouTubers going about their daily content creation were stopped in their tracks after coming across Justin Beiber and his wildly...read more

4
Mahesh Manjrekar on importance of music in his series '1962: The War In The Hills'

MUMBAI: Director Mahesh Manjrekar says the song, Hum shaan se jalne nikle hai, has the power to move people. The song is part of his upcoming series...read more

5
JUICYPEAR Drop Feel-Good Love Song "Keep Your Love On"

MUMBAI: If an artist with only three singles under its belt is qualified for a signature sound, JUICYPEAR manages to stay on course with their latest...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games