Bubba Janko roams a love-struck valentines daydream with 'Looking Sexy'

MUMBAI: An auditory daydream, 'Looking Sexy' sees Bubba Janko exploring his deep adoration for his new Valentine's day lover. The enigmatic British artist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter takes you on a soulful journey through his mind and rose-tinted emotions. The music is hypnotically slick and smooth; with woozy guitar weaving through layers of jazzy keyboards, and a big disco-tinged groove bouncing beneath it all. Surreal with a vivid visual style, Bubba Janko aims to create a lucid and enchanting world for the listener to jump into and get lost. 'Looking Sexy' is the first single from his upcoming EP, 'Shy Luv'.

About Bubba Janko:

Bubba Janko is a young songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and artist. He blends his love for 70's songwriting and music making, with modern production, wacky synths and unique style. The result is charismatic crooning that floats over disco-tinged synths, booming bass lines and hypnotic grooves. His distinguished sense of musical and visual style bleeds into everything, and it creates a velvety, slick and charming world for the listener to jump into.