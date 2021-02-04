Isha Talwar to be seen in a fresh avatar in The Yellow Diary and Shilpa Rao’s latest music collaboration

MUMBAI: Last seen in Mirzapur, actor-dancer Isha Talwar will feature in “Roz Roz” - The Yellow Diary’s latest musical collaboration with renowned playback singer, Shilpa Rao. Featuring Isha Talwar and dancer-actor Arjun Menon, “Roz Roz” captures the layers and challenges of a modern-day love story, expressed through contemporary dance with elements of ballet.
Releasing close to Valentine’s Day (4th of February), the song intends to create meaningful conversations about the importance of dialogue in healthy relationships.
Looking forward to the launch of the music video, Isha says, " The Yellow Diary and Shilpa Rao blend seamlessly. I would love a “Roz Roz” kind of collaboration with beautiful, sensitive artists who want to create and not merely imitate. This is the first time I will be dancing as part of a music video. The shoot was challenging but fun, and I’m happy we get to share it with everyone soon!"
Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, recently foread more
MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wifread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, that has time and again presented insread more
MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wiread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival organisers remain optimistic about their 20th anniversary edition and wouldread more
MUMBAI: G-Eazy is wishing the best for ex Halsey after she announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin. A source close to the...read more
MUMBAI: For the singer-composer duo of Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, their upcoming single Chhor denge was an organic process. The real-life...read more
MUMBAI: On Saturday night, K-pop group BLACKPINK aired their very first virtual live show. And the girls brought their A-game with breathtaking first...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and singer-composer Vishal Dadlani have hugged each other on sets of the ongoing Indian Idol season 12, setting...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik on Tuesday made a confession saying he cannot fake his emotions and thoughts. Armaan took to Twitter to reveal this...read more