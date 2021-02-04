For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Feb 2021 11:29 |  By RnMTeam

Isha Talwar to be seen in a fresh avatar in The Yellow Diary and Shilpa Rao’s latest music collaboration

MUMBAI: Last seen in Mirzapur, actor-dancer Isha Talwar will feature in “Roz Roz” - The Yellow Diary’s latest musical collaboration with renowned playback singer, Shilpa Rao. Featuring Isha Talwar and dancer-actor Arjun Menon, “Roz Roz” captures the layers and challenges of a modern-day love story, expressed through contemporary dance with elements of ballet.

Releasing close to Valentine’s Day (4th of February), the song intends to create meaningful conversations about the importance of dialogue in healthy relationships.

Looking forward to the launch of the music video, Isha says, " The Yellow Diary and Shilpa Rao blend seamlessly. I would love a “Roz Roz” kind of collaboration with beautiful, sensitive artists who want to create and not merely imitate. This is the first time I will be dancing as part of a music video. The shoot was challenging but fun, and I’m happy we get to share it with everyone soon!"

Tags
GRAMMY Shilpa Rao 'Valentine's Day music
Related news
News | 04 Feb 2021

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott still in love?

MUMBAI: Socialite and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott are reportedly still crazy about each other, even though they went their separate ways two years ago.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2021

Ariana Grande hints of album with four new 'Positions'

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande has some new positions for you. The singer teased that a deluxe edition of her Positions album is coming soon with four new songs. Grande tweeted three images on Monday night (Feb. 1), including a TV with the date Jan.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2021

Magnetic Fields announce new festival IP, Nomads

MUMBAI: One of the most popular showcases of contemporary Indian arts and music, Magnetic Fields on Wednesday added a new festival IP to its fold, Magnetic Fields Nomads.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2021

Shreya Ghoshal teams with composer brother Soumyadeep for new single

MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Ghoshal has released a single titled Angana morey, for which she has joined hands with her brother, musician Soumyadeep Ghoshal.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2021

Himansh Kohli: More difficult to tell story in five-minute music video than two-hour film

MUMBAI: Actor Himansh Kohli will soon be seen in the new music video Main jis din bhula doon, says being in front of the camera is always a learning experience.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Soumini Sridhara Paul on Artist Aloud completing 11 years; reveals milestone achievements, challenges, future ahead and much more

Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, recently foread more

News
Tanuja Gomes Co-CEO, Co-Founder, Furtados School of Music shares her perspective on Education Budget

MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wifread more

News
Unravelling the mystery behind the different voices, BIG FM introduces RJ Aabhimanyu in Delhi as the new host of ‘Damdaar Evenings’

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, that has time and again presented insread more

News
Tanuja Gomes Co-CEO, Co-Founder, Furtados School of Music shares her point of view on Budget

MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wiread more

News
EXIT Festival 20th anniversary celebration will be held according to plan in July 2021

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival organisers remain optimistic about their 20th anniversary edition and wouldread more

top# 5 articles

1
G-Eazy is ‘happy’ for ex-girlfriend Halsey's pregnancy

MUMBAI: G-Eazy is wishing the best for ex Halsey after she announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin. A source close to the...read more

2
Sachet-Parampara recall creating new song 'Chhor denge' amid lockdown

MUMBAI: For the singer-composer duo of Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, their upcoming single Chhor denge was an organic process. The real-life...read more

3
BLACKPINK’s 'The Show' becomes YouTube breakthrough; fans gush to book tickets

MUMBAI: On Saturday night, K-pop group BLACKPINK aired their very first virtual live show. And the girls brought their A-game with breathtaking first...read more

4
Yo Yo Honey Singh, Vishal Dadlani hug and patch up on Indian Idol 12

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and singer-composer Vishal Dadlani have hugged each other on sets of the ongoing Indian Idol season 12, setting...read more

5
Armaan Malik: Can never fake my emotions and thoughts

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik on Tuesday made a confession saying he cannot fake his emotions and thoughts. Armaan took to Twitter to reveal this...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games