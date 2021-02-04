Isha Talwar to be seen in a fresh avatar in The Yellow Diary and Shilpa Rao’s latest music collaboration

MUMBAI: Last seen in Mirzapur, actor-dancer Isha Talwar will feature in “Roz Roz” - The Yellow Diary’s latest musical collaboration with renowned playback singer, Shilpa Rao. Featuring Isha Talwar and dancer-actor Arjun Menon, “Roz Roz” captures the layers and challenges of a modern-day love story, expressed through contemporary dance with elements of ballet.

Releasing close to Valentine’s Day (4th of February), the song intends to create meaningful conversations about the importance of dialogue in healthy relationships.

Looking forward to the launch of the music video, Isha says, " The Yellow Diary and Shilpa Rao blend seamlessly. I would love a “Roz Roz” kind of collaboration with beautiful, sensitive artists who want to create and not merely imitate. This is the first time I will be dancing as part of a music video. The shoot was challenging but fun, and I’m happy we get to share it with everyone soon!"