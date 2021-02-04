IPRS to host a special session 'Looking at Sahir in a new Light' at the Kala Ghoda Festival

MUMBAI: The year 2021 marks the birth centenary of poet-songwriter Lt. Sahir Ludhianvi. Film-aficionados and music lovers from across the country are invited to an engaging and nostalgic session reminiscing the life and work of Bollywood's iconic songwriter, lyricist, and poet of yesteryears, Lt. Sahir Ludhianvi, who was born on 8 March 1921. Sahir sahab's Hindi film songs became immensely popular and echo in our minds even today, without losing their appeal or relevance.

To commemorate the birth centenary of the Legend, The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) is hosting the session ‘Looking at Sahir in a New Light' at the famous Kala Ghoda festival this year. Watch screenwriter, lyricist, actor, director Mayur Puri in conversation with poet-songwriter and screenwriter Irshad Kamil, revealing Lt. Sahir Sahab in a new light and celebrating his work through the recital of his verses. An evening for his appreciators to come together and raise a toast to celebrate his incredible creation.

Details of the session

▪ What: IPRS organizes a session ‘Looking at Sahir in a new light' with Irshad Kamil and Mayur Puri about lesser-known aspects of Sahir Ludhiyanvi Sahib

▪ When: 09th February 2021 | Time: 4 pm to 5 pm

▪ Where: Virtual Event

▪ Entry: *Open to all* Free

▪ RSVP: https://insider.in/looking-at-sahir-in-a-new-light-with-mayur-puri-and-i...

Sahir Ludhianvi sahib is remembered as a notable Indian poet and film song lyricist whose work influenced the Indian cinema. He has won several Filmfare Awards for Best Lyricist and was awarded the Padma Shri in 1971. In 2013, the ninety-second anniversary of Sahir's birth, a commemorative stamp was issued in his honor.