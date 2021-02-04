For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Feb 2021 17:44

Gil Glaze releases Anthemic Pop Creation 'Wanted' FT. Koolkid

MUMBAI: Synonymous with glistening pop and dance productions, Swiss rocketing producer Gil Glaze delivers his first offering of 2021. Teaming up with globally renowned Scottish vocal sensation Koolkid, the songwriter behind BTS’ hit ‘Inner Child’ from their album Map of the Soul: 7, Gil Glaze delivers a radio-ready creation ‘Wanted’ – out now via Sony Music Switzerland.

Laying the foundations with a down-tempo introduction, Gil crafts a gentle instrumental arrangement, allowing Koolkid’s pop-leaning vocal piece to shine. Building up to a catchy chorus, Gil calls upon soaring synths and scintillating percussion to create an anthemic atmosphere, which has the potential to fill a stadium, as well as light up the soundwaves on the radio with its uplifting energy.

Signing to Sony Music Switzerland in 2019, Gil Glaze’s back catalogue features an impressive array of releases on the world’s most in-demand labels, including Spinnin’ Records, Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS and Armada Music. With support from global superstars The Chainsmokers, Gil released an official remix of their hit ‘Honest’, which has amassed almost 4 million streams on Spotify alone, as well as supporting them on tour. Playing alongside other industry greats, Gil has shared the decks with the likes of Marshmello, Kygo, David Guetta, Tiësto and many more. Shining a light on his remixing abilities, Gil has created major remixes for dance royalty Robin Schulz, Martin Jensen, Kelly Clarkson to name a few. Securing residencies all around the world at the likes of TAO, Marquee Las Vegas, LIV Miami, Omnia San Diego, XS Las Vegas and many more, Gil’s globally adored sound continues to take him to new heights.

Tips Bhojpuri hits one million subscribers

MUMBAI: Millions of viewers turn to Tips Bhojpuri every day, and today Tips Music announced that read more

Soumini Sridhara Paul on Artist Aloud completing 11 years; reveals milestone achievements, challenges, future ahead and much more

Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, recently foread more

Tanuja Gomes Co-CEO, Co-Founder, Furtados School of Music shares her perspective on Education Budget

MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wifread more

Unravelling the mystery behind the different voices, BIG FM introduces RJ Aabhimanyu in Delhi as the new host of ‘Damdaar Evenings’

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, that has time and again presented insread more

Tanuja Gomes Co-CEO, Co-Founder, Furtados School of Music shares her point of view on Budget

MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wiread more

